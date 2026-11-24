Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton may have some making up to do with his girlfriend, Khloe, after their recent vacation to Hawaii didn’t go entirely according to plan.

The 25-year-old right-hander was enjoying some offseason downtime in Maui when an unexpected development forced him to shift his attention from vacationing to his professional future.

While most MLB players use the offseason to decompress following the grueling 162-game schedule, Melton found himself handling one of the biggest decisions of his young career.

Melton’s agent, Garrett Parcell, contacted the pitcher while he was on vacation to inform him that negotiations with the Tigers regarding a long-term commitment were gaining momentum.

Although the conversations ultimately resulted in life-changing financial security for Melton, they apparently came at the expense of a few romantic plans.

Melton Makes Humorous Confession About Maui Trip

Melton revealed that his contract negotiations interrupted several activities he and his girlfriend had planned during their Hawaiian getaway.

“I kind of ruined a Maui vacation a little bit, ruined a sunset cruise and a dinner, but I think it was worth it,” Melton said. “So maybe we’ll go back to Maui someday and not be on the phone so much.”

While missing out on an uninterrupted sunset cruise and dinner wasn’t necessarily how Melton envisioned spending his offseason, the circumstances surrounding those distractions were certainly understandable.

The right-hander secured a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension with the Tigers, giving him financial stability before his 26th birthday on December 3.

“I think on the pitching side, it’s really important that we build a strong rotation, especially in this park, especially in this division, especially given how important elite starting pitching is in October,” president of baseball operations Scott Harris said.

“If we’re going to win a World Series, we’re going to have to build around pitching, and I can’t think of a better guy to build around here.”

Who Is Troy Melton’s Girlfriend?

While Melton is establishing himself as one of Detroit’s most promising young pitchers, his girlfriend, Khloe Hammond, has been building a successful career of her own.

According to her social media, Hammond is a Las Vegas-based real estate agent who grew up in Spokane, Washington, before relocating to Nevada shortly after turning 21.

Hammond graduated from Eastern Washington University with a background in marketing and finance. Interestingly, Melton also earned a marketing degree, graduating from San Diego State University in 2022 before beginning his professional baseball career with the Tigers.

Real estate has long been a part of Hammond’s life. Her grandfather owned a brokerage in Washington, while her father also worked in the industry.

Although the couple’s relationship was publicly reported as early as August 2026, details surrounding how they first met and when they began dating remain largely private.

Melton Had Plenty of Reasons to Enjoy an Offseason Vacation

The former fourth-round draft pick missed approximately the first two months of the regular season while dealing with inflammation in his right elbow. However, his return to Detroit’s starting rotation in late May quickly became one of the more encouraging developments of the Tigers’ season.

Melton posted a 7-1 record with a remarkable 1.49 ERA across his first 14 starts following his return from the injured list, demonstrating why Detroit’s front office views him as an important piece of its future.

Unfortunately, the right-hander encountered additional physical setbacks toward the end of the season. Arm fatigue and forearm tightness forced him back onto the injured list during the final week of the campaign, although subsequent testing revealed no structural damage.

Despite those interruptions, Melton finished the season with an 8-5 record and a 2.76 ERA, matching the ERA he recorded during his introductory major league campaign in 2025.