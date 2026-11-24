The Detroit Tigers are signing a six-year MLB veteran shortstop.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Tigers are signing former Gold Glove shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $5 million contract.

Detroit Tigers Sign Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim During MLB Offseason

“Infielder Ha-Seong Kim and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $5 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X.

Kim appeared in just 51 games in 2026 and 48 in 2025 due to injuries. This past season, he hit just .116/.219/.140 in 147 plate appearances with the Atlanta Braves.

Looking at New Detroit Tigers Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim

Kim, a native of Korea, has also played second base and third base in his MLB career.

The infielder made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres in 2021.

In four seasons with San Diego (2021-24), Kim posted 15.1 bWAR and a .242/.326/.380 slash line with 47 home runs, 200 RBI and 78 stolen bases. He won the 2023 NL Gold Glove Award at the utility position.

The infielder signed a four-year, $28 million contract with the Padres ahead of the 2021 season. Before that, he played in the KBO.

After the 2024 season, Kim signed a two-year, $29 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays designated him for assignment in August. 2025. The Braves claimed him off waivers.

Kim opted out of his contract following the 2025 season and then re-signed with Atlanta on a one-year, $20 million deal.

While injuries have hindered his performance over the past two years, he has proven he can be an elite shortstop, mainly due to his glove, when healthy. If he can return to form at the plate and stay on the field, the Tigers will have an absolute steal of a contract.

The Tigers have been quite active this offseason. Before signing Kim, Detroit signed right-handers Luis Gil and Emilio Pagan, and signed Troy Melton to a six-year, $46.5 million extension.