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Detroit Tigers Abruptly Release 7-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher

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CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 13: Austin Gomber #26 of the Colorado Rockies reacts as he walks to the dugout following the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 13, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are facing a very important offseason this year.

After an ugly 2026 season, it is clear that the Tigers should be looking to address multiple of their roster needs. This is made apparent by them finishing this campaign with a 76-86 record.

Now, as the Tigers kick off their offseason, they have parted ways with one of their veteran depth pitchers.

Detroit Tigers Release Veteran Pitcher

Tigers minor league pitcher Austin Gomber has become a free agent with the offseason now here.

LHP Austin Gomber elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Gomber becoming a free agent comes after he finished the 2026 season with the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens.

Gomber appeared in eight games with Triple-A Toledo after signing his minor league deal with the Tigers in August. During them, he posted a 0-1 record, a 3.94 ERA, and 21 strikeouts.

Gomber did not receive a call-up from Detroit during his time with the organization.

Looking at Gomber’s MLB Career

Pittsburgh Pirates v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, CO – AUGUST 2: Starting pitcher Austin Gomber #26 of the Colorado Rockies reacts after giving up a three run home run to Liover Peguero of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning at Coors Field on August 2, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Although Gomber did not appear in a game with the Tigers this season, he has a decent amount of MLB experience.

In 168 career MLB games over seven seasons split between the St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies, Gomber has posted a 35-47 record, a 5.08 ERA, and 539 strikeouts.

Gomber last pitched at the major league level during the 2025 season with the Rockies. In 12 games that season, he had a 0-7 record, a 7.49 ERA, and 34 strikeouts.

It will now be interesting to see where Gomber lands after hitting the free agent market. He should be able to get a minor league deal, given his high amount of experience.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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