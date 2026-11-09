Detroit Tigers Abruptly Release 7-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher

The Detroit Tigers are facing a very important offseason this year.

After an ugly 2026 season, it is clear that the Tigers should be looking to address multiple of their roster needs. This is made apparent by them finishing this campaign with a 76-86 record.

Now, as the Tigers kick off their offseason, they have parted ways with one of their veteran depth pitchers.

Detroit Tigers Release Veteran Pitcher

Tigers minor league pitcher Austin Gomber has become a free agent with the offseason now here.

“LHP Austin Gomber elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Gomber becoming a free agent comes after he finished the 2026 season with the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens.

Gomber appeared in eight games with Triple-A Toledo after signing his minor league deal with the Tigers in August. During them, he posted a 0-1 record, a 3.94 ERA, and 21 strikeouts.

Gomber did not receive a call-up from Detroit during his time with the organization.

Looking at Gomber’s MLB Career

Although Gomber did not appear in a game with the Tigers this season, he has a decent amount of MLB experience.

In 168 career MLB games over seven seasons split between the St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies, Gomber has posted a 35-47 record, a 5.08 ERA, and 539 strikeouts.

Gomber last pitched at the major league level during the 2025 season with the Rockies. In 12 games that season, he had a 0-7 record, a 7.49 ERA, and 34 strikeouts.

It will now be interesting to see where Gomber lands after hitting the free agent market. He should be able to get a minor league deal, given his high amount of experience.