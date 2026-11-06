Former Detroit Tigers 30-Year-Old Outfielder Suddenly Becomes Free Agent

The Detroit Tigers finished this season with a 76-86 record and fourth in the American League Central.

With this, the Tigers had an ugly 2026 season and will be looking to regroup next season. As a result, they should be a busy team this offseason.

Former Detroit Tigers Outfielder Becomes Free Agent

Now, with the offseason getting started, a former Tigers infielder has hit the free agent market.

According to MLB.com, former Detroit outfielder Bligh Madris is now a free agent.

“OF Bligh Madris elected free agency,” MLB.com wrote.

Madris becoming a free agent comes after he played this season with Triple-A Memphis.

In 93 games with Triple-A Memphis this campaign, he posted 16 home runs, 61 RBI, and a .249 batting average.

Looking Back at Madris’ Stint With the Tigers

Madris played one MLB season for the Tigers back in 2024.

In 21 games for the Tigers during that season, Madris posted one home run, five RBI, and a .269 batting average.

Madris spent most of the 2024 season with Triple-A Toledo, though. In 108 games with Triple-A Toledo, he posted 19 home runs, 60 RBI, and a .222 batting average.

Madris did not appear in a game for Detroit during the 2025 season. However, he stayed in their minor league system. He played in 60 games split between Single-A Lakeland and Triple-A Toledo. During them, he posted eight home runs, 46 RBI, and a .238 batting average.

Madris’ time with the Tigers organization officially came to an end when he was released in August 2025.