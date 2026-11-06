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Former Detroit Tigers 30-Year-Old Outfielder Suddenly Becomes Free Agent

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DETROIT, MI - JULY 26: Bligh Madris #40 of the Detroit Tigers flies out against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on July 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers finished this season with a 76-86 record and fourth in the American League Central.

With this, the Tigers had an ugly 2026 season and will be looking to regroup next season. As a result, they should be a busy team this offseason.

Former Detroit Tigers Outfielder Becomes Free Agent

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – AUGUST 3: Bligh Madris #40 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after scoring against the Kansas City Royals on a single by Andy Ibanez #77 during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on August 3, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Now, with the offseason getting started, a former Tigers infielder has hit the free agent market.

According to MLB.com, former Detroit outfielder Bligh Madris is now a free agent.

“OF Bligh Madris elected free agency,” MLB.com wrote.

Madris becoming a free agent comes after he played this season with Triple-A Memphis.

In 93 games with Triple-A Memphis this campaign, he posted 16 home runs, 61 RBI, and a .249 batting average.

Looking Back at Madris’ Stint With the Tigers

Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WA – AUGUST 07: Wenceel Perez #46 of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by Bligh Madris #40 after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 7, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Madris played one MLB season for the Tigers back in 2024.

In 21 games for the Tigers during that season, Madris posted one home run, five RBI, and a .269 batting average.

Madris spent most of the 2024 season with Triple-A Toledo, though. In 108 games with Triple-A Toledo, he posted 19 home runs, 60 RBI, and a .222 batting average.

Madris did not appear in a game for Detroit during the 2025 season. However, he stayed in their minor league system. He played in 60 games split between Single-A Lakeland and Triple-A Toledo. During them, he posted eight home runs, 46 RBI, and a .238 batting average.

Madris’ time with the Tigers organization officially came to an end when he was released in August 2025.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former Detroit Tigers 30-Year-Old Outfielder Suddenly Becomes Free Agent

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