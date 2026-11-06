Detroit Tigers Predicted to Reunite With $42M Star Pitcher in Major Move

The Detroit Tigers should be among baseball’s most aggressive teams in free agency this offseason.

After disappointing during the 2026 season, it is clear that they should be looking to improve several areas on their roster. They need to do this if they hope to bounce back and be legitimate threats during the 2027 season.

Now, with the offseason getting started, the Tigers are being predicted to bring back one of their former stars in a major move.

Detroit Tigers Predicted to Reunite With Star Pitcher

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Will Laws predicted that the Tigers will bring back star pitcher Casey Mize on a two-year, $42 million contract this offseason.

“Will’s prediction: Tigers (two years, $42 million),” Laws wrote.

The Tigers reuniting with Mize would certainly be an intriguing move. Yet, when looking at how well he performed with the Tigers, it would be understandable if they aimed to bring him back.

The Tigers are in desperate need of pitching help, and trading away Mize at the deadline is one of the reasons for it. Thus, it would make a lot of sense if Detroit worked to sign him. He could once again be a strong addition to the front half of the Tigers’ starting rotation if he bounced back from his rough finish to the season with the San Diego Padres.

Looking at Mize

Mize appeared in 26 games this season split between the Tigers and Padres. In 26 games, he had a 6-10 record, a 4.32 ERA, and 110 strikeouts. Yet, it is important to note that he was excellent for Detroit before being traded to San Diego.

In 16 games with the Tigers in 2026, Mize had a 2.70 ERA and 85 strikeouts. He was very good for Detroit but then struggled mightily immediately after being traded to the Padres. This is because he had a 7.46 ERA in 10 appearances for San Diego.

While Mize’s finish to the season with the Padres is a bit concerning, he also showed during his time with the Tigers that he can be a star. Thus, Detroit could be a team willing to take a gamble on him.

This is especially so when Mize was an All-Star for the Tigers just back during the 2025 season, too. In 28 games for Detroit that season, he had a 14-6 record, a 3.87 ERA, and 139 strikeouts. With this, he had success during his time with the Tigers, so it would not be particularly surprising if they tried to reunite with him.

The Tigers selected Mize with the first-overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft. In 105 games over six seasons with the Tigers from 2020 to 2026, he posted a 27-31 record, a 3.95 ERA, and 450 strikeouts. It will be interesting to see if Detroit brings him back for a second tenure from here.