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Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 1-Word Post After MLB Season

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers in action against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are currently home for the offseason.

They missed the 2026 MLB playoffs after finishing with a 76-86 record, which had them as the fourth-place team in the American League Central.

Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 1-Word Post

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers at bat against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

This past week, Clark sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “resetting”

There were over 25,000 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mikejoness44: “Rest up Stud. Hopefully you are still playing around this time next year”

@cartersamson9: “This is what we do when we don’t make postseason”

@detroitdhanda: “Glad you’re a Tiger, kid. Wishing you and the team the best for the future 🐅”

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers heads to the dugout in the first inning while playing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park on August 29, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

@crusaderneumann: “Max Clark!!! Good rookie season!!!! I love to see you play for the Phillies though”

@philrhodes19: “This will be the last vacation you take in October for a while… enjoy it. 🤟🏽🐯”

@b.mccain40: “👏👏 wonderful way to reset. You and the wife are deserving.. safe travels back as well🙏🌄😎”

Looking At Clark

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers making in major league debut hits a single to left field against the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. The single was Clark’s for major league career hit.

Clark was the 3rd pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

He finished his rookie season in the MLB batting .272 with 49 hits, three home runs, 23 RBIs, 27 runs and five stolen bases in 51 games.

MLB wrote (on July 30): “Tigers will reportedly call up OF Max Clark, Detroit’s No. 1 and @MLBPipeline ‘s No. 13 overall prospect, per multiple reports including MLB’s @Feinsand.”

Looking At The Tigers

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Tigers had an up-and-down 2026 season.

That said, there is good reason to believe that they could compete for a spot in the 2027 MLB playoffs.

The franchise last reached the World Series during the 2012 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 1-Word Post After MLB Season

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