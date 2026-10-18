Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 1-Word Post After MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers are currently home for the offseason.

They missed the 2026 MLB playoffs after finishing with a 76-86 record, which had them as the fourth-place team in the American League Central.

Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 1-Word Post

This past week, Clark sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “resetting”

There were over 25,000 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mikejoness44: “Rest up Stud. Hopefully you are still playing around this time next year”

@cartersamson9: “This is what we do when we don’t make postseason”

@detroitdhanda: “Glad you’re a Tiger, kid. Wishing you and the team the best for the future 🐅”

@crusaderneumann: “Max Clark!!! Good rookie season!!!! I love to see you play for the Phillies though”

@philrhodes19: “This will be the last vacation you take in October for a while… enjoy it. 🤟🏽🐯”

@b.mccain40: “👏👏 wonderful way to reset. You and the wife are deserving.. safe travels back as well🙏🌄😎”

Looking At Clark

Clark was the 3rd pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

He finished his rookie season in the MLB batting .272 with 49 hits, three home runs, 23 RBIs, 27 runs and five stolen bases in 51 games.

MLB wrote (on July 30): “Tigers will reportedly call up OF Max Clark, Detroit’s No. 1 and @MLBPipeline ‘s No. 13 overall prospect, per multiple reports including MLB’s @Feinsand.”

Looking At The Tigers

The Tigers had an up-and-down 2026 season.

That said, there is good reason to believe that they could compete for a spot in the 2027 MLB playoffs.

The franchise last reached the World Series during the 2012 season.