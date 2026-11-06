Detroit Tigers Predicted to Sign Elite Hitter to $48M Deal

The Detroit Tigers are predicted to make a bold move to add an elite contact hitter to the lineup.

Detroit had a disappointing season as they failed to make the playoffs and were sellers at the trade deadline. The Tigers could now be active in free agency to try to be a contender in the weak AL Central.

The Tigers could look to add some more offensive help this offseason.

Detroit Tigers Predicted to Sign Luis Arraez

The Tigers could be an intriguing team in free agency.

Detroit could look for some offensive help and MLB analyst Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors predicts the Tigers will sign Luis Arraez to a three-year, $48 million deal.

“Arraez is a known commodity at the plate by this point,” the article read. “Baseball’s best pure hitter is a perennial threat to win a batting title, but his lack of speed, plate discipline and power means that generally results in a whole lot of singles and station-to-station progression thereafter. … At the very least, Arraez gave teams reason to believe he can handle second base in the short term. A move to first base/DH down the road still feels likely but isn’t a necessity in 2027. …

“Arraez now returns to free agency ahead of his age-30 season and on the heels of a better performance than he showed in 2025. He answered some questions about his defensive future, but the market generally doesn’t reward second baseman and Arraez is one of three big-name players at the position, so he’ll have some notable competition. A three-year deal worth $14-17MM per season feels attainable to us. Steve’s pick: Tigers.”

Arraez would be a major addition to the Tigers lineup. He’s an elite contact hitter who can bat early in the order and set the table for the power hitters.

Arraez is a three-time batting champion, four-time All-Star, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Detroit Not Focused on Free Agency

Although the Tigers should look to be aggressive in free agency, their front office might not be.

Before free agency opened up, Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said the team won’t be building through free agency.

“We’re not building through free agency. I’ve been very consistent on this point since the day I got here,” Harris said. “We are building through development. We are participating in free agency, and we always will participate in free agency. But that is meant to, and it’s designed to, supplement the core that we are developing.”

Yet, the Tigers could sign a player or two and Arraez would be a great fit for the team.