Detroit Tigers Quietly Released 28-Year-Old Pitcher

The Detroit Tigers entered the 2026 season with a talented roster.

That said, they dealt with injuries (and made trades).

Ultimately, the Tigers missed the playoffs.

Tigers Quietly Released 28-Year-Old Pitcher

This week, news came out that the Tigers have released Bailey Horn.

Tigers PR wrote (on November 2): “To make room on the 40-man roster: – LHP Bailey Horn and RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long have been placed on unconditional release waivers. – OF Corey Julks has been outrighted off the 40-man roster and is now a free agent. – RHP Yilber Diaz has been designated for assignment. Detroit’s 40-man roster now stands at 40 players.”

Horn did not appear in an MLB game during the 2026 season.

Looking At Horn’s Career

Horn was picked in the 5th round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He spent the first season of his MLB career with the Boston Red Sox.

MLB.com wrote (on April 30, 2024): “Chicago White Sox traded LHP Bailey Horn to Boston Red Sox for cash.”

Horn went 1-1 with a 6.50 ERA in 18 games for Boston.

He later ended up with the St. Louis Cardinals (but was traded to the Tigers before appearing in a game).

MLB.com wrote (on March 13, 2025): “St. Louis Cardinals traded LHP Bailey Horn to Detroit Tigers.”

Horn appeared in ten games for the Tigers during the 2025 season.

He went 0-1 with a 1.59 ERA.

The 28-year-old will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market this winter.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers finished the 2026 season as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 76-86 record in 162 games.

They last reached the World Series in 2012.

That said, the franchise has been unable to win a title since the 1984 MLB season.