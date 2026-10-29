Ex-Tigers Prospect Leaves Minor Leagues for Banana Ball With Firefighters

The world of professional baseball is changing.

One active pitcher is departing the MLB-affiliated ranks to go pitch in Banana Ball.

Joe Adametz just concluded his latest pro season in 2026, but he won’t be back in 2027.

Joe Adametz Drafted in Banana Ball

The Banana Ball Draft was held on Wednesday night. It’s the way that the Savannah Bananas and their counterparts in their entertaining brand of baseball get their new players.

They aren’t just drafting randomly. These are guys who have expressed an interest in playing Banana Ball.

Adametz was clearly ready for a new opportunity, and so was the new league — he was chosen No. 3 overall. He’ll play for the team called the Firefighters.

The former @tigers and @Rangers minor leaguer is officially a Firefighter! 🔥 Welcome to Banana Ball, Joe Adametz! https://t.co/Ie7nwJo6zv — Banana Ball (@BananaBall_) October 28, 2026

Joe Adametz With Tigers

Adametz is a 6-foot-5 left-handed pitcher who was originally drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Liberty.

He started off strong in the minor leagues. He had a combined 2.34 ERA in 2023 between Rookie-Ball and Single-A.

Adametz then had a combined 2.50 ERA in 2024 between Single-A and High-A.

The Tigers didn’t push Adametz toward the majors after that, though. He remained at High-A in 2025 and regressed, with a 4.66 ERA in 36 appearances. He did get one fill-in outing at Triple-A Toledo, as well, but 2025 was his last year in the Tigers’ organization.

Joe Adametz With Rangers

The Tigers released Adametz in January 2026.

The Texas Rangers signed him in February.

He was sent to High-A Hub City to begin the year. There, he pitched in 17 games and had a 6.85 ERA.

Adametz also got into one game with Triple-A Round Rock and gave up 12 runs in four innings.

This 2026 season, at least for now, will be Adametz’s last with an MLB-affiliated team. Aside from those fill-in outings the last two years at Triple-A, he topped out at High-A.

He’ll turn 27 in December, meaning Adametz is conceptually in his pitching prime. It’s clear by when he was taken in the Banana Ball Draft — full rounds ahead of ex-MLB players like Shane Greene and Charlie Culberson, who are older — that the league believes he has a bright future there.

It’s a chance for Adametz to keep playing the game he loves, and with an added entertainment element to it. Fans fill stadiums to watch Banana Ball, and Adametz will now be a part of that show.