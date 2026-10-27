Former Tigers All-Star Admits His Career May Be Over

The 2026 MLB campaign was the last in the Hall of Fame career of Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, who returned to his original club for what turned out to be an injury-shortened season highlighted by one final start at Comerica Park in front of a sold-out audience in September.

And while fans everywhere are still awaiting the decision of fellow former Tigers All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer, another notable former Tigers All-Star has recently admitted that his career may be ending.

Former Detroit Tigers All-Star Jose Iglesias Admits He May Be Close To Retirement

Former Detroit Tigers All-Star infielder Jose Iglesias admitted earlier this month that retirement may be on the horizon.

“If that phone rings… I’ll be there… I’m in that stage in my life where, not just to play, but to play for something,” Iglesias said during an appearance on Craig Melvin’s Glass Half Full podcast.

Iglesias did not play in 2026, and instead became the first Latino-born MLB player to appear in a Broadway play, starring in the role of “The Narrator” in the musical Buena Vista Social Club.

Jose Iglesias Played Part Of His MLB Career With The Tigers

Iglesias signed with the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent in 2009 and quickly emerged as one of the organization’s top prospects. He made his MLB debut in 2011 and broke through in 2013, earning AL Rookie of the Month honors in June.

The Tigers acquired Iglesias in July 2013, and he took over at shortstop after Jhonny Peralta was suspended. He hit .259 in 46 games for Detroit and .303 overall between the two teams, finishing second in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

Iglesias missed all of 2014 with stress fractures in both shins but returned the following year and made his first All-Star team before a broken finger ended his season.

He later put together some of his best offensive seasons, hitting .288 with 11 homers and 59 RBI for Cincinnati in 2019 and .373 in 39 games for Baltimore in 2020. He spent 2021 with the Angels and Red Sox before joining Colorado in 2022.

After brief stops in the Marlins and Padres organizations in 2023, Iglesias joined the Mets in 2024 and became a key part of their turnaround. He hit .380 before the All-Star break, while his “OMG” song became an anthem for the team. He returned to San Diego in 2025 and hit .229 with three homers and 36 RBI.