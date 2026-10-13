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Ex-Detroit Tigers Pitcher Officially Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

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Washington Nationals v Detroit Tigers
Getty
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 11: Mitchell Parker #70 of the Washington Nationals walks off the field after a pitching change with Derek Law #58 of the Washington Nationals during the bottom of the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 11, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the Detroit Tigers are watching the MLB playoffs from home.

Just four teams remain in the postseason. The Cleveland Guardians are playing the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Abner Uribe #45 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the NLCS with a Game 2 win. The Guardians took a 1-0 lead with a Game 1 victory.

Also on Monday, a former Tigers pitcher officially became an MLB free agent.

Former Tigers RHP Derek Law Officially Becomes Free Agent

Arizona Diamondbacks v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 07: Derek Law #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Former Tigers right-hander Derek Law elected free agency on Monday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“RHP Derek Law elected free agency.”

Looking at Ex-Tigers RHP Derek Law

Cincinnati Reds v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 14: Derek Law #47 of the Cincinnati Reds plays against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 14, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Law, 36, pitched for the Tigers in 2022.

Law made just two appearances with the Tigers, allowing one run in two innings across two appearances.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 20: Danny Jansen #9 and Derek Law #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays talk in the eighth inning of their game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Law spent this past season in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

The right-hander allowed one run in nine innings across seven outings with Arizona this year. He spent most of the season in Triple-A.

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants - Game Two
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 29: Derek Law #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the bottom of the seventh inning in game two of a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 29, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants selected Law in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Miami Dade College, Kendall Campus.

Law made his MLB debut with San Francisco in 2016.

Division Series - Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants- Game Three
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 10: Derek Law #64 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after final out of the sixth inning of Game Three of their National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at AT&T Park on October 10, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The right-hander pitched for the Giants through the 2018 season before joining the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019.

Law didn’t make a single MLB appearance in 2020. Since then, he has logged innings for the Minnesota Twins, Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals and Diamondbacks. He didn’t pitch in the majors last year before throwing for Arizona this season.

In his nine MLB seasons, Law has posted a 3.63 ERA with 321 strikeouts.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Ex-Detroit Tigers Pitcher Officially Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

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