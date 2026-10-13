Ex-Detroit Tigers Pitcher Officially Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 11: Mitchell Parker #70 of the Washington Nationals walks off the field after a pitching change with Derek Law #58 of the Washington Nationals during the bottom of the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 11, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Unfortunately, the Detroit Tigers are watching the MLB playoffs from home.
Law made just two appearances with the Tigers, allowing one run in two innings across two appearances.
Law spent this past season in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.
The right-hander allowed one run in nine innings across seven outings with Arizona this year. He spent most of the season in Triple-A.
The San Francisco Giants selected Law in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Miami Dade College, Kendall Campus.
Law made his MLB debut with San Francisco in 2016.
The right-hander pitched for the Giants through the 2018 season before joining the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019.
Law didn’t make a single MLB appearance in 2020. Since then, he has logged innings for the Minnesota Twins, Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals and Diamondbacks. He didn’t pitch in the majors last year before throwing for Arizona this season.
In his nine MLB seasons, Law has posted a 3.63 ERA with 321 strikeouts.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A former Detroit Tigers pitcher officially became a free agent on Monday amid the American and National League Championship Series.
Ex-Detroit Tigers Pitcher Officially Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs