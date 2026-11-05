Detroit Tigers 3X All-Star Suddenly Predicted to Sign With AL Rival

The Detroit Tigers are going to be an intriguing team to watch during this offseason.

After a disappointing season that saw them miss the playoffs, it would not be surprising if they are busy this offseason. Their roster could end up looking much different next campaign because of it.

Now, with the offseason getting started, the Tigers are being predicted to lose one of their star free agents to an American League rival.

Detroit Tigers Predicted to Lose Gleyber Torres to NL Rival

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Tim Kelly predicted that Tigers star free agent Gleyber Torres will sign a one-year, $12 million contract with the Texas Rangers this offseason. In addition, Kelly predicted that Torres and Texas’ deal would come with a $15 million mutual option.

“Torres will have to compete with a slew of other quality second basemen available this offseason. He’s likely looking at a one-year deal, but the Rangers could offer a good landing spot for the veteran. If Torres can stay healthy in 2027, he’s still young enough to land a lucrative multi-year deal in 2028,” Kelly wrote. “Contract Prediction: One year, $12 million with $15 million mutual option for 2028. Team Prediction: Texas Rangers.”

With the Rangers needing help at second base, it would not be surprising if they targeted Torres. He would have the potential to be a strong addition to Texas’ roster as they aim to be a playoff team in 2027.

If Torres signed with the Rangers, he would offer them another solid option for the top half of their batting order. Yet, even if he hit lower in their batting order, he could still be a useful addition to their roster.

Looking at Torres

Torres had another solid season with the Tigers in 2026. In 96 games, he posted eight home runs, 38 RBI, and a .260 batting average. This is after he had 16 home runs, 74 RBI, and a .256 batting average in 145 games for the Tigers in 2025 as an All-Star. With this, he was a solid player for Detroit over each of the last two seasons.

Yet, with Torres now a free agent, it would not be too surprising if he ended up leaving Detroit. The Tigers are due for a roster shakeup and could look to upgrade their infield because of it. Thus, Torres could end up being a prime option for a team like the Rangers in free agency.

Torres is a three-time All-Star who is continuing to play well as his career rolls on. Due to this, he could very well grab the attention of the Rangers this offseason. It will be interesting to see where the Tigers free agent ends up landing from here.