Detroit Tigers Hire 15-Year MLB Veteran to Coaching Staff Amid Playoffs

The Detroit Tigers entered the season as the favorites to win the American League Central.

The Tigers not only failed to win the division but also missed the postseason entirely, finishing fourth in the American League Central with a 76-86 record.

The Cleveland Guardians won the division with an 85-77 record and hold a 2-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

Amid the ALCS, the Tigers hired a 15-year MLB veteran to join their coaching staff.

Detroit Tigers Hire Martín Maldonado to Coaching Staff Amid MLB Playoffs

The Tigers hired 15-year MLB veteran Martín Maldonado to their coaching staff.

The Athletic’s Chandler Rome wrote on X:

Longtime MLB catcher Martín Maldonado is in agreement to join the Detroit Tigers coaching staff, sources tell @CodyStavenhagen and me – Former MLB catcher Martín Maldonado to join Tigers coaching staff: Sources

Maldonado will be the Tigers’ quality control coach. He spent the 2026 season as a special assistant for the Atlanta Braves.

Looking at Martín Maldonado

Maldonado, 40, began his MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011. He played for the Brewers through the 2016 season.

The backstop joined the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2017 season. The Houston Astros acquired him from the Angels during the 2018 season. He won the Gold Glove Award in 2017.

Maldonado began the 2019 season with the Kansas City Royals. Midseason, the Royals traded him to the Chicago Cubs. He appeared in just four games with the Cubs before being traded back to the Astros.

Maldonado remained with the Astros through the 2023 season. He won the 2022 World Series with Houston.

The catcher played for the Chicago White Sox in 2024 and the San Diego Padres in 2025. He finished his professional career with Team Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Throughout his 15-year MLB career, Maldonado posted 6.2 bWAR and a .620 OPS with 119 home runs and 384 RBI. Many viewed him as among the best in the league at handling a pitching staff.