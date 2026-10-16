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Detroit Tigers Hire 15-Year MLB Veteran to Coaching Staff Amid Playoffs

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Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers entered the season as the favorites to win the American League Central.

The Tigers not only failed to win the division but also missed the postseason entirely, finishing fourth in the American League Central with a 76-86 record.

Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Players of the Detroit Tigers huddle at the mound during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians won the division with an 85-77 record and hold a 2-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

Amid the ALCS, the Tigers hired a 15-year MLB veteran to join their coaching staff.

Detroit Tigers Hire Martín Maldonado to Coaching Staff Amid MLB Playoffs

2026 World Baseball Classic - Pool A - Canada v Puerto Rico
GettySAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – MARCH 10: Martín Maldonado #15 of Team Puerto Rico looks on against Team Canada during the seventh inning at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on March 10, 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Tigers hired 15-year MLB veteran Martín Maldonado to their coaching staff.

The Athletic’s Chandler Rome wrote on X:

Longtime MLB catcher Martín Maldonado is in agreement to join the Detroit Tigers coaching staff, sources tell @CodyStavenhagen and me – Former MLB catcher Martín Maldonado to join Tigers coaching staff: Sources

Maldonado will be the Tigers’ quality control coach. He spent the 2026 season as a special assistant for the Atlanta Braves.

Looking at Martín Maldonado

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Maldonado, 40, began his MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011. He played for the Brewers through the 2016 season.

The backstop joined the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2017 season. The Houston Astros acquired him from the Angels during the 2018 season. He won the Gold Glove Award in 2017.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to Game Six of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Maldonado began the 2019 season with the Kansas City Royals. Midseason, the Royals traded him to the Chicago Cubs. He appeared in just four games with the Cubs before being traded back to the Astros.

Maldonado remained with the Astros through the 2023 season. He won the 2022 World Series with Houston.

2026 World Baseball Classic - Pool A - Cuba v Puerto Rico
GettySAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – MARCH 09: Martín Maldonado #15 of Team Puerto Rico reacts after catching in the eighth inning against Team Cuba during the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on March 09, 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The catcher played for the Chicago White Sox in 2024 and the San Diego Padres in 2025. He finished his professional career with Team Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Throughout his 15-year MLB career, Maldonado posted 6.2 bWAR and a .620 OPS with 119 home runs and 384 RBI. Many viewed him as among the best in the league at handling a pitching staff.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Detroit Tigers Hire 15-Year MLB Veteran to Coaching Staff Amid Playoffs

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