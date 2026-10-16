Detroit Tigers Hire 15-Year MLB Veteran to Coaching Staff Amid Playoffs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Detroit Tigers entered the season as the favorites to win the American League Central.
The Tigers not only failed to win the division but also missed the postseason entirely, finishing fourth in the American League Central with a 76-86 record.
Maldonado will be the Tigers’ quality control coach. He spent the 2026 season as a special assistant for the Atlanta Braves.
Looking at Martín Maldonado
Maldonado, 40, began his MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011. He played for the Brewers through the 2016 season.
The backstop joined the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2017 season. The Houston Astros acquired him from the Angels during the 2018 season. He won the Gold Glove Award in 2017.
Maldonado began the 2019 season with the Kansas City Royals. Midseason, the Royals traded him to the Chicago Cubs. He appeared in just four games with the Cubs before being traded back to the Astros.
Maldonado remained with the Astros through the 2023 season. He won the 2022 World Series with Houston.
The catcher played for the Chicago White Sox in 2024 and the San Diego Padres in 2025. He finished his professional career with Team Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Throughout his 15-year MLB career, Maldonado posted 6.2 bWAR and a .620 OPS with 119 home runs and 384 RBI. Many viewed him as among the best in the league at handling a pitching staff.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A 15-year Major League Baseball veteran is joining the Detroit Tigers' coaching staff for the 2027 season.
Detroit Tigers Hire 15-Year MLB Veteran to Coaching Staff Amid Playoffs