World Series Champion Will Be A Detroit Tigers Free Agent This Winter

Last week, the Detroit Tigers had their season come to an end.

The Tigers lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home) by a score of 4-2.

They did not qualify for the 2026 MLB playoffs.

World Series Champion Will Be A Detroit Tigers Free Agent

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a Tigers pitcher will now become a free agent this winter.

Jack Flaherty will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Flaherty finished the 2026 season going 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA in 20 games (19 starts).

He had been in the middle of his second stint with the Tigers.

Looking At Flaherty’s Career

Flaherty was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

During the 2019 season, Flaherty went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA in 33 starts.

Following the Cardinals, Flaherty had brief stints with the Baltimore Orioles (and Tigers).

He then spent the end of the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers (who won the World Series).

During the 2024 playoffs, Flaherty had five starts.

Flaherty signed back with the Tigers in 2025.

He will turn 31 on October 15.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on February 2, 2025): “Right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a two-year, $35 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN.”

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers finished the 2026 regular season as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 76-86 record.

They last reached the World Series during the 2012 season.