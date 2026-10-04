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World Series Champion Will Be A Detroit Tigers Free Agent This Winter

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 22: Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Last week, the Detroit Tigers had their season come to an end.

The Tigers lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home) by a score of 4-2.

They did not qualify for the 2026 MLB playoffs.

World Series Champion Will Be A Detroit Tigers Free Agent

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Comerica Park on July 10, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a Tigers pitcher will now become a free agent this winter.

Jack Flaherty will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

GettyJack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on September 27, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Flaherty finished the 2026 season going 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA in 20 games (19 starts).

He had been in the middle of his second stint with the Tigers.

Looking At Flaherty’s Career

GettyStarting pitcher Jack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers works the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Flaherty was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

During the 2019 season, Flaherty went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA in 33 starts.

GettyJack Flaherty #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals warms up prior to game one of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium on October 11, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri.

Following the Cardinals, Flaherty had brief stints with the Baltimore Orioles (and Tigers).

He then spent the end of the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers (who won the World Series).

During the 2024 playoffs, Flaherty had five starts.

GettyStarting pitcher Jack Flaherty #0 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Flaherty signed back with the Tigers in 2025.

He will turn 31 on October 15.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on February 2, 2025): “Right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a two-year, $35 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN.”

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers finished the 2026 regular season as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 76-86 record.

They last reached the World Series during the 2012 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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World Series Champion Will Be A Detroit Tigers Free Agent This Winter

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