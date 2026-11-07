Detroit Tigers Release Former 23-HR Slugger in Sudden Move

The Detroit Tigers are gearing up for a very important offseason.

After having an ugly 2026 season, the Tigers should be on the hunt for more talent this offseason. This is especially so when noting that they are looking to be a playoff team in 2027.

Now, the Tigers have officially moved on from one of their depth outfielders.

Detroit Tigers Release Former 23-HR Slugger

The Tigers have released outfielder James Outman during the early stages of this offseason.

“CF James Outman has elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Outman becoming a free agent comes after he had five home runs, 17 RBI, and a .172 batting average in 94 games split between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers this season.

Outman also had three home runs, 12 RBI, and a .191 batting average in 20 games for Triple-A Toledo during the 2026 season.

Looking at Outman

Outman could generate some interest on the free agent market this offseason. This is because he has a decent amount of MLB experience.

In 361 career MLB games over five seasons split between the Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, and Tigers, Outman has posted 39 home runs, 112 RBI, and a .207 batting average.

Outman’s best MLB season was in 2023 with the Dodgers. During that campaign, he set career highs with 23 home runs, 16 doubles, 16 stolen bases, and 70 RBI. However, he has struggled to regain that form since.

It will now be interesting to see where the former Tiger ends up signing after hitting the free agent market from here.