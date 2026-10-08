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Detroit Tigers Named Top Landing Spot for Yankees Polarizing Star

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Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees runs to first base after hitting a infield single during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers will be a fascinating team to keep an eye on during this offseason.

After struggling immensely this season and missing the playoffs, the Tigers should be on the hunt for new talent. They have multiple needs to address on their roster, so it will be intriguing to see what moves they make.

Now, with the Tigers’ season over, they are already being viewed as a prime potential landing spot for one of this year’s top free agents.

Detroit Tigers Named Among Top Landing Spots for Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees grounds into a force out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

In a recent article for FanSided, Jake Elman named the Tigers among the top potential landing spots for Chisholm this offseason.

“If the Tigers signed Chisholm, that’d likely mean Gleyber Torres walks in free agency; that’d mark the second time in three years Chisholm replaced Torres at second base, after doing so with the Yankees following the 2024 season,” Elman wrote.

Seeing the Tigers be named a top potential landing spot for Chisholm makes sense. It is clear that they could use another impactful hitter in the top half of their lineup. This would only be more of the case if they are unable to bring back Torres. Thus, the Tigers could very well be a team to watch in the Chisholm sweepstakes this offseason.

With the Tigers needing more talent, Chisholm could be worth signing for them. He would have the potential to provide their offense with a major boost if signed. This is especially so if he regained his top form after his tough 2026 season with the Yankees.

Chisholm Would Be Intriguing Bounce-Back Candidate for the Tigers to Sign

Charity Day 2026 Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Jazz Chisholm attends Charity Day 2026 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group on September 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

As noted above, Chisholm did not have the strongest of seasons with the Yankees in 2026. In 137 games for the Yankees, he recorded 19 home runs, 55 RBI, and a .231 batting average. This was after he had 31 home runs and 80 RBI in 130 games as an All-Star with New York in 2025.

When noting that Chisholm had such a strong season just back in 2025, there is reason to believe that he could have a bounce-back year in 2027. Thus, he would be a fascinating bounce-back candidate for the Tigers to add.

Nevertheless, it will be very interesting to see if the Tigers end up being the team that lands Chisholm this offseason. He would provide them with another talented hitter and baserunner, which would not be a bad thing. Furthermore, it is clear that he could use a fresh start from the Yankees. Perhaps leaving New York and heading to Detroit could help him bounce back.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Named Top Landing Spot for Yankees Polarizing Star

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