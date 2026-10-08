Detroit Tigers Named Top Landing Spot for Yankees Polarizing Star

The Detroit Tigers will be a fascinating team to keep an eye on during this offseason.

After struggling immensely this season and missing the playoffs, the Tigers should be on the hunt for new talent. They have multiple needs to address on their roster, so it will be intriguing to see what moves they make.

Now, with the Tigers’ season over, they are already being viewed as a prime potential landing spot for one of this year’s top free agents.

Detroit Tigers Named Among Top Landing Spots for Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr.

In a recent article for FanSided, Jake Elman named the Tigers among the top potential landing spots for Chisholm this offseason.

“If the Tigers signed Chisholm, that’d likely mean Gleyber Torres walks in free agency; that’d mark the second time in three years Chisholm replaced Torres at second base, after doing so with the Yankees following the 2024 season,” Elman wrote.

Seeing the Tigers be named a top potential landing spot for Chisholm makes sense. It is clear that they could use another impactful hitter in the top half of their lineup. This would only be more of the case if they are unable to bring back Torres. Thus, the Tigers could very well be a team to watch in the Chisholm sweepstakes this offseason.

With the Tigers needing more talent, Chisholm could be worth signing for them. He would have the potential to provide their offense with a major boost if signed. This is especially so if he regained his top form after his tough 2026 season with the Yankees.

Chisholm Would Be Intriguing Bounce-Back Candidate for the Tigers to Sign

As noted above, Chisholm did not have the strongest of seasons with the Yankees in 2026. In 137 games for the Yankees, he recorded 19 home runs, 55 RBI, and a .231 batting average. This was after he had 31 home runs and 80 RBI in 130 games as an All-Star with New York in 2025.

When noting that Chisholm had such a strong season just back in 2025, there is reason to believe that he could have a bounce-back year in 2027. Thus, he would be a fascinating bounce-back candidate for the Tigers to add.

Nevertheless, it will be very interesting to see if the Tigers end up being the team that lands Chisholm this offseason. He would provide them with another talented hitter and baserunner, which would not be a bad thing. Furthermore, it is clear that he could use a fresh start from the Yankees. Perhaps leaving New York and heading to Detroit could help him bounce back.