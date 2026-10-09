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Detroit Tigers Urged to Reunite With Yankees Pitcher to Bolster Bullpen

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New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 16: John Schreiber #56 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the 13th inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Yankees 5-4 in 13 innings. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Detroit have several areas on their roster that they must improve during this offseason.

One specific spot on Detroit’s roster that they must upgrade is their bullpen. It would not hurt for them to add at least one dependable reliever to their bullpen during the offseason. This is especially so when noting how poorly their 2026 season went.

Due to this, the Tigers are now being urged to reunite with one of their former pitchers who is currently with the New York Yankees.

Detroit Tigers Urged to Sign Yankees Pitcher John Schreiber in Free Agency

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: John Schreiber #56 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Dominic Minchella urged the Tigers to reunite with Yankees relief pitcher John Schreiber in free agency this offseason.

“The former 15th-round draft pick by Detroit in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Wyandotte, MI, veteran reliever John Schreiber might be the perfect pitcher for the Tigers’ front office to target,” Schreiber wrote. “Having been away from the franchise for six years now, it’s time for Schreiber to return to the Motor City.”

With the Tigers needing bullpen help, it would be understandable if they brought back Schreiber. He would provide them with another solid relief pitcher, which is undoubtedly a major need for the Tigers right now.

On a short-term deal, a reunion between the Tigers and Schreiber would make sense. However, if the 32-year-old Schreiber ends up looking for a long-term deal, the Tigers may be best off exploring their options elsewhere.

Looking at Schreiber’s Time With the Tigers

Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 22: John Schreiber #71 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on September 22, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the White Sox 6-3. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Schreiber spent his first two MLB seasons with the Tigers from 2019 to 2020. In 28 games for the Tigers over that span, he posted a 2-1 record, a 6.28 ERA, and 33 strikeouts.

With numbers like these, it is clear that Schreiber struggled during his time with the Tigers. However, since his time in Detroit ended, he has become a very dependable relief pitcher. That has been the case for multiple seasons now, too.

Since his time in Detroit ended, Schreiber has had an ERA under 4.00 in each of his last six seasons. This included this campaign, as he had a 3.28 ERA in 66 games split between the Kansas City Royals and Yankees. In fact, he was excellent after joining New York, as he had a very low 1.64 ERA in 11 games with them this campaign.

With this, Schreiber would be a very intriguing player for the Tigers to bring back to Detroit. He has become a very good reliever since his time with the Tigers ended, and it would be good to see Detroit bring him back because of it. It will be fascinating to see if they do just that this offseason from here. The fit looks very good on paper.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Urged to Reunite With Yankees Pitcher to Bolster Bullpen

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