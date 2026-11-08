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Detroit Tigers Suddenly Release 5-Year MLB Veteran Outfielder

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St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 17: Michael Siani #63 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning of the game at loanDepot park on June 17, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers had a disappointing 2026 season, as they finished with a 76-86 record.

As a result of this, they should be a busy team this offseason when it comes to adding new talent.

Yet, with the offseason getting underway, the Tigers have moved on from one of their depth outfielders.

Detroit Tigers Release Veteran Outfielder

Texas Rangers v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JULY 31: Michael Siani #63 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI single against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on July 31, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Tigers have parted ways with one of their minor league players, as outfielder Michael Siani is now a free agent.

“CF Michael Siani elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Siani hitting the free agent market comes after he finished this season with Triple-A Toledo. In 18 games with the Triple-A Toledo, he had two home runs, five RBI, and a .140 batting average.

Siani did not appear in a major league game with the Tigers after signing a minor league contract with them in August.

Looking at Siani’s MLB Career

Texas Rangers v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JULY 31: Michael Siani #63 of the St. Louis Cardinals drives in a run with a sacrifice bunt against the Texas Rangers in the second inning at Busch Stadium on July 31, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

While Siani did not make an appearance for the Tigers, he has a decent amount of MLB experience. Thus, he could generate some interest as a free agent.

In 161 career MLB games over five seasons split between the Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals, and Baltimore Orioles, Siani has posted two home runs, 20 RBI, and a .220 batting average.

Siani last played at the major league level during the 2026 season with the Baltimore Orioles. In one game for them, he went 0-for-1 at the plate.

It will now be interesting to see where Siani ends up next now that his time with the Tigers organization has come to a close.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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