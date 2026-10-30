TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Detroit Tigers Announcing Deal With Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers had a talented roster in 2026.

That said, they dealt with a lot of injuries (and made several trades).

Ultimately, the Tigers missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Detroit Tigers Announce Deal With Red Sox

On Friday, the Tigers announced that they had made a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Tigers PR wrote: “The Tigers have acquired INF Tsung-Che Cheng from the Boston Red Sox for a cash consideration. Detroit’s 40-man roster now stands at 36 players.”

Cheng has spent part of two seasons at the MLB level.

He’s played for the Red Sox (and Pittsburgh Pirates).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the trade:

Tyler Milliken: “In the Red Sox latest attempt to open up 40-man spots, Tsung-Che Cheng has been dealt to the Tigers for cash, per @ByAndrewParker. Extremely dependable glove. Ended up exceeding my expectations quite a bit in 2026. Another guy that’s outta options and a victim of the Red Sox having a bunch of utility types.”

@OPSenheimer: “The entire fanbase is desperate for a RHH. So naturally the first player acquired is a LHH. BB% in the minors are good. Almost 13% in 772 AAA PA. Only 29.4% HardHit% though. Underlying hitting numbers remind me of Max Burt’s Toledo stint.”

@bralendennis3: “GET MORE CONSISTENT BATS PLEASE”

@TigersFarmData: “New #Tigers SS Tsung-Che Cheng (5’8, 180) is a LHH glove first infielder. 13.4% BB rate and 24% K rate in AAA with a 78.5% Z-Contact score No real power projections (5.6% barrel, 33% hard hit). Rarely pulls, glove projects to be potentially elite, adequate speed.”

@totallytigersbb: “The Detroit Tigers just acquired infielder Tsung-Che Cheng from the Red Sox but it’s nothing to get excited about. Boston needed to clear a spot on their 40-man roster and the Tigers sent cash. He’s 1 of many 2B/SS in the Tigers’ system.”

@SleeperTigers: “With the addition of Tsung-Che Cheng, the Tigers have 2 of 3 current Taiwanese MLB players with Hao Yu Lee (Kai We Teng of the Astros is the 3rd) 🇹🇼 Lee and Cheng are 2nd and 5th for hits by a Taiwanese player all-time”