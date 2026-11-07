28-Year-Old Outfielder Immediately Released By Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are coming off a disappointing season.

They were unable to make the 2026 MLB playoffs following injuries (and trades).

28-Year-Old Outfielder Released By Detroit Tigers

Earlier this week, a member of the Tigers’ organization became a free agent.

Trei Cruz is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “CF Trei Cruz elected free agency.”

Looking At Cruz

Cruz was picked in the 3rd round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

The Tigers wrote (via X) on June 19: “Third-generation of Cruz in the Major Leagues 👏 Welcome to The Show, Trei!”

The 28-year-old appeared in two MLB games for the Tigers.

Tigers PR had written on August 16: “The Tigers today selected the contract of OF Brett Callahan from Triple-A Toledo. Callahan, who will wear uniform #34, joins the first major league roster of his professional career. OF Trei Cruz has been designated for assignment.”

It will be interesting to see where Cruz lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

He has been with the Tigers’ organization for his entire career.

Over 96 Triple-A games in 2026, Cruz had 94 hits.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers finished the 2026 season as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 76-86 record in 162 games.

At one point, they showed promise that they could get the final Wild Card spot (but ultimately fell off at the end of the year).

The Tigers last reached the World Series during the 2012 season when Justin Verlander was in the middle of his first stint with the franchise.

That said, they still have a very intriguing roster heading into the 2027 season.

There is no question that the Tigers could make a run.