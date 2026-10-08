Detroit Tigers Urged to Sign Former Blue Jays 31-HR Star to Bolster Offense

The 2026 season was a big disappointment for the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers finished the season with a 76-86 record and fourth in the AL Central. This was after they entered the season with high expectations.

Now, following their ugly 2026 season, the Tigers are facing a big offseason. It is clear that the Tigers need to make some additions to their roster if they hope to be better in 2027. One of their top needs is another impactful outfielder.

Due to this, the Tigers are now already being viewed as a prime fit for a former Toronto Blue Jays star in free agency.

Detroit Tigers Urged to Sign Former Blue Jays Outfielder Randal Grichuk

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Alvin Garcia urged the Tigers to target Randal Grichuk in free agency this offseason.

“Randal Grichuk offers the most obvious matchup fit of the three,” Garcia wrote. “Detroit’s roster includes left-handed hitters Riley Greene, Kevin McGonigle, Colt Keith, and Max Clark. A right-handed power bat could give Hinch another starting option against left-handers and a useful pinch hitter when opposing clubs turn to their bullpens.”

With the Tigers needing another impactful right-handed hitter, it would make sense if Grichuk grabbed their attention this offseason. He has shown throughout his career that he can provide some pop at the plate, so he could be a solid player for the Tigers to bring in.

On a short-term deal, Grichuk and the Tigers could be a good match. However, with Grichuk being 35 years old, Detroit should avoid offering a multi-year deal if they pursue him.

Looking at Grichuk

Grichuk spent four seasons with the Blue Jays from 2018 to 2021 and played some of his best baseball with the AL East club. In 479 games with Toronto over that span, he posted 90 home runs, 257 RBI, and a .243 batting average. This included him hitting a career-high 31 home runs during the 2019 season.

Grichuk showed this regular season that he can still make an impact at this stage of his career, too. In 117 games split between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, he posted 15 home runs, 46 RBI, and a .287 batting average. With numbers like these, he would be a fascinating veteran for the Tigers to add to their roster next season.

Grichuk has also hit at least 15 home runs in nine out of his 13 MLB seasons. With this, he has been consistent and could help boost Detroit’s offense nicely if brought in.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Tigers can sign Grichuk this offseason. Yet, given how well he played this season, he should generate a lot of interest around the league in free agency.