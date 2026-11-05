Detroit Tigers Release 18-Year-Old After World Series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Since the World Series ended late last month, there have been plenty of minor transactions around the league.
Recently, the Detroit Tigers announced the release of an 18-year-old in the organization.
Detroit Tigers Announce Release of 18-Year-Old Outfielder Angel Roso
Looking at Recently Released Detroit Tigers Outfielder Angel Roso
The Tigers signed Roso to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2025.
Roso throws and bats left-handed.
Roso is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 166 pounds.
The outfielder was born on Feb. 13, 2008, in Caracas, Venezuela.
Roso spent his two seasons with the Detroit Tigers organization in the Dominican Summer League.
In 51 professional games, Roso slashed .175/.356/.233 with no home runs, four doubles, one triple, eight RBI and two stolen bases.
Looking at the Detroit Tigers’ Disappointing 2026 Season
Entering the 2026 season, many viewed the Tigers as the favorite to win the American League Central.
The Tigers ended up in fourth place in the Central with a 76-86 record. They didn’t make the playoffs.
Despite having a .469 winning percentage, the Tigers had the fourth-best run differential in the American League (+71), which was the best in the Central.
The Tigers performed well at home (42-39) but struggled significantly on the road (34-47).
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Detroit Tigers Release 18-Year-Old After World Series