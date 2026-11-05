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Detroit Tigers Release 18-Year-Old After World Series

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Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Since the World Series ended late last month, there have been plenty of minor transactions around the league.

Recently, the Detroit Tigers announced the release of an 18-year-old in the organization.

Detroit Tigers Announce Release of 18-Year-Old Outfielder Angel Roso

Detroit Tigers v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 24: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers motions for a pitching change in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles during game two of a double header at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 24, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Tigers released 18-year-old outfielder Angel Roso on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“DSL Tigers 1 released OF Angel Roso.”

Looking at Recently Released Detroit Tigers Outfielder Angel Roso

New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers - Game Four
GettyDETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 18: A detail of a Detroit Tigers hat with an official postseason logo is seen on the bat rack in the dugout against the New York Yankees during game four of the American League Championship Series at Comerica Park on October 18, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Tigers signed Roso to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2025.

Roso throws and bats left-handed.

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees - Game 5
GettyNEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 06: A detail of a Detroit Tigers hat and glove are seen during warm ups against the New York Yankees during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 6, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Roso is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 166 pounds.

The outfielder was born on Feb. 13, 2008, in Caracas, Venezuela.

Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 28: A Detroit Tigers hat, glasses and glove sit on the dugout stairs during a MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on June 28, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers win on a walk off home run 5-4. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Roso spent his two seasons with the Detroit Tigers organization in the Dominican Summer League.

In 51 professional games, Roso slashed .175/.356/.233 with no home runs, four doubles, one triple, eight RBI and two stolen bases.

Looking at the Detroit Tigers’ Disappointing 2026 Season

Pittsburgh Pirates v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 26: Pitcher Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field with daughter Genevieve after being relieved by manager A.J. Hinch #14 (L) during the sixth inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on September 26, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Entering the 2026 season, many viewed the Tigers as the favorite to win the American League Central.

The Tigers ended up in fourth place in the Central with a 76-86 record. They didn’t make the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 26: Eduardo Valencia #32 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run during the ninth inning to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 at Comerica Park on September 26, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Despite having a .469 winning percentage, the Tigers had the fourth-best run differential in the American League (+71), which was the best in the Central.

The Tigers performed well at home (42-39) but struggled significantly on the road (34-47).

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Detroit Tigers Release 18-Year-Old After World Series

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