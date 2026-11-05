Detroit Tigers Release 18-Year-Old After World Series

Since the World Series ended late last month, there have been plenty of minor transactions around the league.

Recently, the Detroit Tigers announced the release of an 18-year-old in the organization.

Detroit Tigers Announce Release of 18-Year-Old Outfielder Angel Roso

The Tigers released 18-year-old outfielder Angel Roso on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“DSL Tigers 1 released OF Angel Roso.”

Looking at Recently Released Detroit Tigers Outfielder Angel Roso

The Tigers signed Roso to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2025.

Roso throws and bats left-handed.

Roso is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 166 pounds.

The outfielder was born on Feb. 13, 2008, in Caracas, Venezuela.

Roso spent his two seasons with the Detroit Tigers organization in the Dominican Summer League.

In 51 professional games, Roso slashed .175/.356/.233 with no home runs, four doubles, one triple, eight RBI and two stolen bases.

Looking at the Detroit Tigers’ Disappointing 2026 Season

Entering the 2026 season, many viewed the Tigers as the favorite to win the American League Central.

The Tigers ended up in fourth place in the Central with a 76-86 record. They didn’t make the playoffs.

Despite having a .469 winning percentage, the Tigers had the fourth-best run differential in the American League (+71), which was the best in the Central.

The Tigers performed well at home (42-39) but struggled significantly on the road (34-47).