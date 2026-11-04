Detroit Tigers Abruptly Release 6-Foot-4 Pitcher in Surprise Move

The Detroit Tigers had an ugly 2026 season.

The Tigers finished the season with a 76-86 record and fourth in the American League Central. Thus, they will certainly be making several changes to their roster this offseason.

Detroit Tigers Release 6-Foot-4 Pitcher in Surprise Move

The Tigers have announced that they have released pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long.

“LHP Bailey Horn and RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long have been placed on unconditional release waivers,” the Tigers announced on X.

To make room on the 40-man roster:

– LHP Bailey Horn and RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long have been placed on unconditional release waivers.

– OF Corey Julks has been outrighted off the 40-man roster and is now a free agent.

– RHP Yilber Diaz has been designated for assignment. Detroit’s 40-man roster now stands at 40 players. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) November 2, 2026

The Tigers releasing Gipson-Long is a bit surprising, as he was once considered one of their promising pitching prospects. However, after a few tough seasons, the 6-foot-4 righty is being let go by Detroit.

Looking at Gipson-Long’s Time With the Tigers

Gipson-Long first appeared at the MLB level with the Tigers during the 2023 season.

In four games with the Tigers in 2023, Gipson-Long posted a 1-0 record, a 2.70 ERA, and 26 strikeouts. Overall, he left a solid first impression during his first appearances at the major league level in 2023.

However, Gipson-Long missed all of the 2024 season for the Tigers due to surgery.

Gipson-Long then struggled during the 2025 campaign. In eight games that season for Detroit, he had a 0-2 record and a 7.18 ERA. This would be the last time he pitched at the major league level for Detroit.

Gipson-Long spent this season with Triple-A Toledo, where he had a 3-6 record, a 5.58 ERA, and 109 strikeouts in 27 games. Overall, he had a tough campaign, but his past success could lead to him getting a chance with another team.