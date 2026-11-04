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Detroit Tigers Abruptly Release 6-Foot-4 Pitcher in Surprise Move

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Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 13: Sawyer Gipson-Long #66 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers had an ugly 2026 season.

The Tigers finished the season with a 76-86 record and fourth in the American League Central. Thus, they will certainly be making several changes to their roster this offseason.

Detroit Tigers Release 6-Foot-4 Pitcher in Surprise Move

The Tigers have announced that they have released pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long.

“LHP Bailey Horn and RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long have been placed on unconditional release waivers,” the Tigers announced on X.

The Tigers releasing Gipson-Long is a bit surprising, as he was once considered one of their promising pitching prospects. However, after a few tough seasons, the 6-foot-4 righty is being let go by Detroit.

Looking at Gipson-Long’s Time With the Tigers

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Sawyer Gipson-Long #66 of the Detroit Tigers throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2025, in the Bronx borough of New York City. Members of the New York Yankees were given permission by MLB to wear FDNY and NYPD hats tonight, honoring the fallen first responders of 9/11. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Gipson-Long first appeared at the MLB level with the Tigers during the 2023 season.

In four games with the Tigers in 2023, Gipson-Long posted a 1-0 record, a 2.70 ERA, and 26 strikeouts. Overall, he left a solid first impression during his first appearances at the major league level in 2023.

However, Gipson-Long missed all of the 2024 season for the Tigers due to surgery.

Gipson-Long then struggled during the 2025 campaign. In eight games that season for Detroit, he had a 0-2 record and a 7.18 ERA. This would be the last time he pitched at the major league level for Detroit.

Gipson-Long spent this season with Triple-A Toledo, where he had a 3-6 record, a 5.58 ERA, and 109 strikeouts in 27 games. Overall, he had a tough campaign, but his past success could lead to him getting a chance with another team.

 

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Abruptly Release 6-Foot-4 Pitcher in Surprise Move

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