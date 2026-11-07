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Detroit Tigers Release 5-Year MLB Veteran Catcher in Sudden Move

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Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are a team to watch incredibly closely during this offseason.

After disappointing this season, Detroit should be active in both the trade market and free agency. They have some areas on their roster that could use a boost, so it will be interesting to see what moves are on the way for the AL Central club.

Now, with the offseason getting started, the Tigers have parted ways with one of their depth catchers.

Detroit Tigers Release Veteran Catcher

The Tigers have moved on from one of their minor league catchers. This is because catcher Seby Zavala has officially hit the free agent market.

“C Seby Zavala elected free agency,” MLB.com wrote.

Zavala becoming a free agent comes after he spent all of this season at the Triple-A level. In 38 games split between Triple-A Oklahoma City and Triple-A Toledo, he posted four home runs, 16 RBI, and a .226 batting average.

Zavala did not make an appearance with the Tigers this season after signing a minor league deal with the organization in August.

Now, Zavala will be looking to find a new home as his time with the Tigers organization comes to a close.

Looking at Zavala

Zavala last played at the major league level during the 2024 season with the Seattle Mariners. During that campaign, he posted one home run, two RBI, and a .154 batting average in 18 games.

Zavala has posted 15 home runs, 56 RBI, and a .205 batting average in five MLB seasons split between the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Mariners.

It will now be interesting to see if Zavala’s past MLB experience can help him generate some interest in free agency. He could be a decent pickup for a team looking for an experienced catcher for their Triple-A club. Time will tell what happens on that front with the Texas native.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Release 5-Year MLB Veteran Catcher in Sudden Move

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