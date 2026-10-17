Detroit Tigers Sign 30-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 30: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The Orioles released Raquet in September. Since he recently underwent Tommy John surgery, he will miss the entire 2027 season.
The Washington Nationals selected Raquet in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Once the 2020 season was canceled, Raquet returned to college to complete a business degree. He got a job as an enterprise risk consultant with Ernst & Young, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
The southpaw played independent ball in 2023 and then signed a minor-league deal with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2023-24 offseason.
Raquet made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2025, throwing two scoreless innings over two outings.
St. Louis designated Raquet for assignment last April and then traded him to the Orioles.
He posted a 7.36 ERA in 3 2/3 innings across four games with Baltimore. He spent most of the season at Triple-A Norfolk before his elbow injury ended his season in August.
Raquet has posted a 3.70 ERA with 421 strikeouts over 487 minor-league innings throughout his career.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Detroit Tigers quietly signed a 30-year-old amid the Major League Baseball playoffs.
Detroit Tigers Sign 30-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs