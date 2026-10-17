Detroit Tigers Sign 30-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs

The MLB postseason is almost over.

The Milwaukee Brewers will represent the National League in the World Series.

The Cleveland Guardians have a 2-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

Amid the postseason, the Detroit Tigers quietly signed a 30-year-old to a minor-league deal.

Detroit Tigers Sign 30-Year-Old LHP Nick Raquet Amid MLB Postseason

The Tigers signed 30-year-old left-hander Nick Raquet to a two-year minor-league deal, according to Ari Alexander of 7 News.

Alexander wrote on X:

Source: LHP Nick Raquet has agreed to terms on a 2-Year minor league deal with the #Tigers.

Raquet, who recently underwent Tommy John surgery, made his MLB debut in 2025 with the #Cardinals, and pitched 4 games for the #Orioles in 2026.

Looking at New Tigers LHP Nick Raquet

The Orioles released Raquet in September. Since he recently underwent Tommy John surgery, he will miss the entire 2027 season.

The Washington Nationals selected Raquet in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Once the 2020 season was canceled, Raquet returned to college to complete a business degree. He got a job as an enterprise risk consultant with Ernst & Young, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The southpaw played independent ball in 2023 and then signed a minor-league deal with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2023-24 offseason.

Raquet made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2025, throwing two scoreless innings over two outings.

St. Louis designated Raquet for assignment last April and then traded him to the Orioles.

He posted a 7.36 ERA in 3 2/3 innings across four games with Baltimore. He spent most of the season at Triple-A Norfolk before his elbow injury ended his season in August.

Raquet has posted a 3.70 ERA with 421 strikeouts over 487 minor-league innings throughout his career.