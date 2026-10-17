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Detroit Tigers Sign 30-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs

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Detroit Tigers v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 30: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The MLB postseason is almost over.

The Milwaukee Brewers will represent the National League in the World Series.

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Milwaukee Brewers players and staff members pose for a photo after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians have a 2-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

Amid the postseason, the Detroit Tigers quietly signed a 30-year-old to a minor-league deal.

Detroit Tigers Sign 30-Year-Old LHP Nick Raquet Amid MLB Postseason

St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day
GettyJUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Nick Raquet #70 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo during the St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Tigers signed 30-year-old left-hander Nick Raquet to a two-year minor-league deal, according to Ari Alexander of 7 News.

Alexander wrote on X:

Source: LHP Nick Raquet has agreed to terms on a 2-Year minor league deal with the #Tigers.

Raquet, who recently underwent Tommy John surgery, made his MLB debut in 2025 with the #Cardinals, and pitched 4 games for the #Orioles in 2026.

Looking at New Tigers LHP Nick Raquet

St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day
GettyJUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Nick Raquet #70 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo during the St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Orioles released Raquet in September. Since he recently underwent Tommy John surgery, he will miss the entire 2027 season.

The Washington Nationals selected Raquet in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day
GettyJUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Nick Raquet #70 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo during the St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Once the 2020 season was canceled, Raquet returned to college to complete a business degree. He got a job as an enterprise risk consultant with Ernst & Young, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The southpaw played independent ball in 2023 and then signed a minor-league deal with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2023-24 offseason.

St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day
GettyJUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Nick Raquet #70 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo during the St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Raquet made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2025, throwing two scoreless innings over two outings.

St. Louis designated Raquet for assignment last April and then traded him to the Orioles.

St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day
GettyJUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Nick Raquet #70 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo during the St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

He posted a 7.36 ERA in 3 2/3 innings across four games with Baltimore. He spent most of the season at Triple-A Norfolk before his elbow injury ended his season in August.

Raquet has posted a 3.70 ERA with 421 strikeouts over 487 minor-league innings throughout his career.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Detroit Tigers Sign 30-Year-Old Amid MLB Playoffs

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