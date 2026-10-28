CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Detroit Tigers added catching depth to the organization, re-signing 36-year-old catcher Carlos Pérez to a minor-league contract.
He appeared in just eight games with the Braves before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Texas Rangers.
Pérez appeared in 20 games with the Rangers in 2018.
After the 2018 season, Pérez didn’t return to the major leagues until 2023 with the Oakland Athletics.
Over his big-league career, Pérez has posted 1.2 bWAR and a .218/.265/.327 slash line with 17 home runs and 78 RBI in 278 games.
This year, Pérez hit .241/.329/.478 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI over 69 Triple-A games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Detroit Tigers Sign 36-Year-Old Catcher Amid World Series