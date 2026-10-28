Detroit Tigers Sign 36-Year-Old Catcher Amid World Series

The Detroit Tigers added catching depth to the organization, re-signing 36-year-old catcher Carlos Pérez to a minor-league contract.

Baseball America’s Matt Eddy reported the news.

Detroit Tigers Re-Sign Catcher Carlos Pérez Amid World Series

Pérez spent the 2026 season between the Tigers’ and Houston Astros‘ Triple-A teams.

The veteran catcher has been with four organizations over the past three seasons. He hasn’t appeared in a big-league game since 2023.

Looking at Carlos Pérez’s Career

Pérez signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2008.

The catcher is from Valencia, Venezuela.

The Blue Jays traded Pérez to the Houston Astros in July 2012.

The Astros traded him to the Los Angeles Angels after the 2014 season.

Pérez made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2015.

He appeared in 184 games with Los Angeles from 2015-17.

The Angels traded Pérez to the Atlanta Braves in March 2018.

He appeared in just eight games with the Braves before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Texas Rangers.

Pérez appeared in 20 games with the Rangers in 2018.

After the 2018 season, Pérez didn’t return to the major leagues until 2023 with the Oakland Athletics.

Over his big-league career, Pérez has posted 1.2 bWAR and a .218/.265/.327 slash line with 17 home runs and 78 RBI in 278 games.

This year, Pérez hit .241/.329/.478 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI over 69 Triple-A games.