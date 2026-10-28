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Detroit Tigers Sign 36-Year-Old Catcher Amid World Series

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Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers added catching depth to the organization, re-signing 36-year-old catcher Carlos Pérez to a minor-league contract.

Baseball America’s Matt Eddy reported the news.

Detroit Tigers Re-Sign Catcher Carlos Pérez Amid World Series

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
GettyANAHEIM, CA – AUGUST 21: Carlos Perez #58 of the Los Angeles Angels makes a play during the game against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 21, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Pérez spent the 2026 season between the Tigers’ and Houston Astros‘ Triple-A teams.

The veteran catcher has been with four organizations over the past three seasons. He hasn’t appeared in a big-league game since 2023.

Looking at Carlos Pérez’s Career

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
GettyANAHEIM, CA – MAY 25: Carlos Perez #58 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim gets an RBI infield single to shortstop in the second inning during the MLB game against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 25, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Pérez signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2008.

The catcher is from Valencia, Venezuela.

Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
GettyANAHEIM, CA – AUGUST 19: Catcher Carlos Perez #58 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim celebrates with David Murphy #19 after the game with the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 19, 2015 in Anaheim, California. The Angels won 1-0. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays traded Pérez to the Houston Astros in July 2012.

The Astros traded him to the Los Angeles Angels after the 2014 season.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MN – APRIL 15: Trevor Plouffe of the Minnesota Twins slides safely as Carlos Perez #58 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim defends home plate during the eighth inning of the game on April 15, 2016 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. All players are wearing number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The Twins defeated the Angels 5-4. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Pérez made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2015.

He appeared in 184 games with Los Angeles from 2015-17.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 28: Carlos Perez #58 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

The Angels traded Pérez to the Atlanta Braves in March 2018.

He appeared in just eight games with the Braves before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Texas Rangers.

New York Yankees v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TX – MAY 23: Keone Kela #50 of the Texas Rangers hugs Carlos Perez #60 of the Texas Rangers after the 12-10 win over the New York Yankees at Globe Life Park in Arlington on May 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Pérez appeared in 20 games with the Rangers in 2018.

After the 2018 season, Pérez didn’t return to the major leagues until 2023 with the Oakland Athletics.

Toronto Blue Jays v Oakland Athletics
GettyOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Cavan Biggio #8 of the Toronto Blue Jays scores sliding past catcher Carlos Perez #44 of the Oakland Athletics in the top of the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 06, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Over his big-league career, Pérez has posted 1.2 bWAR and a .218/.265/.327 slash line with 17 home runs and 78 RBI in 278 games.

This year, Pérez hit .241/.329/.478 with 15 home runs and 44 RBI over 69 Triple-A games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Detroit Tigers Sign 36-Year-Old Catcher Amid World Series

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