Ex-Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Comes Clean On Major Pressure With Dodgers

In early August, the Detroit Tigers put to rest any idea of extending ace pitcher Tarik Skubal, who was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers in return for a trio of prospects, which included pitcher River Ryan.

While the Tigers unfortunately failed to earn a spot in the MLB postseason, the Dodgers are back in the National League Championship Series once again. And Skubal is attempting to help the club become the first team in over a quarter-century to win three straight World Series titles.

Former Detroit Tigers Pitcher Tarik Skubal Comes Clean On Heavy Expectations

Given his status as one of the premier players at his position in baseball, along with what the Dodgers are trying to accomplish, Skubal is well aware of the heavy expectations that he’s facing.

However, he made it clear that he embraces it.

“The pressure surrounding the Dodgers is a privilege. As an athlete, this is what you want to be and you want to have an expectation to win,” Skubal said to Dodgers Nation’s Noel Sanchez.

“I have those same expectations as a player and in my shoes, I think just keeping the game the game, going out there and competing and doing what I can to put my team in a position to win is important.”

Despite a good performance on the mound against the Brewers in Game 1 of the NLCS, Skubal was credited with the loss; his next starting opportunity is Game 5, but he and his teammates currently trail two games to none.

It Was Not Easy For The Tigers To Lose Tarik Skubal

Shortly after the trade of Skubal to the Dodgers was completed, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch admitted that it wasn’t easy despite having been preparing for that potential outcome.

“We’ve been bracing for something like this to happen,” Hinch said of the trade via the Detroit News. “Even though we’ve been talking about it for a couple of months, it’s still tough when it becomes a reality. But these guys are pretty resilient.”

“It’s been incredible to watch this guy rise to the top of the sport,” Hinch said. “He carried us a lot and I am forever grateful that our paths crossed. And for the things he did for this organization and the two playoff teams. His presence, his work ethic, his example, his dominance, there’s just so much to go through. But I am very grateful I was able to manage him for the time I did.”