Ex-Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Crosses One Potential Suitor Off His List

Because they weren’t able to come to an agreement with ace pitcher Tarik Skubal before the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, the Detroit Tigers shipped him to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in return for a trio of prospects.

Skubal and the Dodgers were swept out of the National League Championship Series by the Milwaukee Brewers, ending any dreams of becoming the first team in over 25 years to win three straight World Series titles.

Skubal can become an unrestricted free agent after the conclusion of the World Series, and he’s in line to land a record-breaking new contract. But which team will be the one to step up to the plate and hand him a giant deal?

According to the latest reports, at least one major contender to land Skubal can take their name off his list of potential destinations.

Ex-Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Crosses One Potential Suitor Off His List

According to former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar, Skubal won’t be coming to the Jays.

When asked about the chances of Toronto extending an offer/making a play to land Skubal, Pillar said he didn’t believe that it will happen.

“I don’t,” Pillar said. “They got their ace, they got Dylan Cease and as much as you want to build your team around having this elite starting pitching, I think the Blue Jays have good starting pitching. You can never have enough starting pitching.”

“I think the Blue Jays learned this year that they need to distribute that money over position groups as opposed to going out to sign Skubal.”

The Blue Jays, who came within a single victory of winning the World Series last fall, failed to defend their American League Championship of 2025 when they failed to make the playoffs this year.

Tarik Skubal Left The Door Open To Returning To The Tigers

Not long after being acquired by the Dodgers, Skubal left the door open to potentially returning to the Tigers at some point.

“I would love to play my whole career in Detroit. I would love to,” Skubal explained in an interview with Pardon My Take. “And hopefully those negotiations can pick back up in November once the playoffs are done. We’ll see where that goes. Hopefully they’re involved with everything. I would love to return.”

Meanwhile, he also lamented the fact that the Tigers weren’t able to live up to their expectations of competing for the World Series.

“This wasn’t the way the season was supposed to go. Going into the offseason, [with] the people that we acquired through free agency and who we signed, I’m like, ‘This is the World Series team,’” Skubal said. “This is the team that I’m gonna go and win a World Series and beat anybody. It doesn’t matter what’s going on.”