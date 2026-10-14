Ex-Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal’s Next Career Move Starting to Take Shape

It was the end of an era for the Detroit Tigers in early August, as they were unable to come to terms on a new contract extension for ace pitcher Tarik Skubal, and traded him to the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers for a package that included a trio of prospects.

While the Tigers ultimately missed the playoffs, Skubal and the Dodgers are in the National League Championship Series, but find themselves in a sticky spot as they trail 2-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Regardless, Skubal is going to be a free agent after the season, and the prevailing thought is that he could command a contract upwards of $400 million. And per a new report, one team is allegedly putting itself at the front of the line to land him.

Former Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Will Reportedly Be Aggressively Courted By The Mets

According to a report from SNY MLB Insider Chelsea Janes, the New York Mets are expected to match whatever offer Skubal may receive elsewhere in free agency during the offseason.

While the Dodgers will certainly have their say in trying to keep Skubal, along with the New York Yankees said to be in the mix, both teams already have established starting rotations, something that the Mets are looking to beef up.

Considering the whopping contract that Juan Soto landed with the club, it wouldn’t be difficult to envision their ownership shelling out another major contract to bring Skubal into the fold.

Tarik Skubal Teased A Potential Tigers Return

Not long after he was acquired by the Dodgers, Skubal hinted that he would be open to a reunion with Detroit at some point in the future.

“I would love to play my whole career in Detroit. I would love to,” Skubal said on Pardon My Take.“And hopefully those negotiations can pick back up in November once the playoffs are done. We’ll see where that goes. Hopefully they’re involved with everything. I would love to return.”

He continued:

“This wasn’t the way the season was supposed to go. Going into the offseason, [with] the people that we acquired through free agency and who we signed, I’m like, ‘This is the World Series team,'” Skubal said. “This is the team that I’m gonna go and win a World Series and beat anybody. It doesn’t matter what’s going on.”