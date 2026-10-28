Tigers Mourn Tragic Passing of 1984 World Series Member

For generations of Detroit Tigers fans, the 1984 World Series remains a treasured memory of one of the best rosters that the historic franchise has ever boasted, evoking dreams that one day, the current squad will be able to repeat that glory.

On Wednesday, the Tigers confirmed the unfortunate news that a treasured member of that iconic team has passed away.

Detroit Tigers Mourn The Loss Of 1984 World Series Head Athletic Trainer Pio DiSalvo

The Tigers announced on Wednesday afternoon that Pio DiSalvo, who served as the club’s head athletic trainer for 15 seasons, including the iconic 1984 Word Series-winning campaign, had passed away.

“The Tigers mourn the passing of Pio DiSalvo and share our condolences with his family and loved ones,” the Tigers wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “DiSalvo was the Tigers head athletic trainer for 15 seasons, including the World Series Championship in 1984 and American League East Championship in 1987.”

Former Detroit Tigers Head Athletic Trainer Pio DiSalvo Passed Away Last Week

According to DiSalvo’s obituary, the longtime Tigers trainer who worked with the club during its 1984 World Series championship season and retired in 1994, passed away last week at the age of 88.

His obituary reads:

“Pio DiSalvo Jr. of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, formerly of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, died on October 22, 2026. He was born in the Clearfield Hospital on August 12, 1938, the son of Pio and Mary (Mandolia) DiSalvo. He was a 1956 graduate of St. Francis High School of Clearfield and a parishioner of St. Francis Catholic Church in Clearfield and a parishioner Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Pio served in the U.S. Army’s 4th Armored Division in New Ulm and Furth, Germany. He served as the sports trainer for the division from April 1962–September 1963. After the Army, Pio returned home to Clearfield to operate the DiSalvo’s Tavern in East End until 1967.

Pio attended a professional baseball trainer’s school in West Palm Beach, Florida, in 1967. From there, he was hired by the Boston Red Sox to become their Class A trainer in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He then was hired for the same position by the Detroit Tigers for their Class AA team in Montgomery, Alabama, and moved up to AAA in Toledo, Ohio, and Evansville, Indiana.

While with the Evansville Triplets, his team won the 1975 little World Series and 1979 American Association AAA Championships. In 1980, he returned to Detroit as trainer and spent the next 15 years with the Tigers, working alongside Manager Sparky Anderson during the Tigers’ winning seasons, including the 1984 Baseball World Series and the American League Eastern Division Championship in 1987. Pio retired in 1994.

In addition to his parents, Pio was preceded in death by four sisters: Rose Castagnolo, Mary Jane DiSalvo, Margaret Marino, and Virginia Czarnecki; and two brothers: Carl DiSalvo and Charles (Buster) DiSalvo.”