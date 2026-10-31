Recent Detroit Tigers All-Star Immediately Hits MLB Free Agency

The Detroit Tigers had a very talented roster at the start of the 2026 season.

That said, they made trades (and dealt with injuries).

Ultimately, the Tigers missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Recent Tigers All-Star Immediately Hits Free Agency

This week, a Tigers star officially became a free agent.

Gleyber Torres will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “2B Gleyber Torres elected free agency.”

Torres finished the 2026 season batting .260 with 93 hits, eight home runs, 38 RBIs and 57 runs in 96 games.

He will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market at 29.

Looking At Torres

Torres had spent the first seven years of his career playing for the New York Yankees.

He made the All-Star Game in each of his first two seasons at the MLB level.

In addition, Torres helped the Yankees reach the World Series during his final year with the franchise (2024).

Torres signed with the Tigers ahead of the 2025 season.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote (on December 27, 2024): “Free agent Gleyber Torres is in agreement with the Detroit Tigers on a 1-year, $15 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Torres had a great ALCS after a bit of down year on the power side for the Yankees. He’ll start at 2b for Detroit. @JonHeyman was first with the agreement.”

Looking At The Tigers

The Tigers finished the 2026 season as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 76-86 record.

They last reached the World Series during the 2012 season when Justin Verlander was in his first stint with the franchise.