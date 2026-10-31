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Recent Detroit Tigers All-Star Immediately Hits MLB Free Agency

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 22: Manager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 22, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers had a very talented roster at the start of the 2026 season.

That said, they made trades (and dealt with injuries).

Ultimately, the Tigers missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Recent Tigers All-Star Immediately Hits Free Agency

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers throws a ball during the second inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This week, a Tigers star officially became a free agent.

Gleyber Torres will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “2B Gleyber Torres elected free agency.”

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on March 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Torres finished the 2026 season batting .260 with 93 hits, eight home runs, 38 RBIs and 57 runs in 96 games.

He will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market at 29.

Looking At Torres

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates in the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Torres had spent the first seven years of his career playing for the New York Yankees.

He made the All-Star Game in each of his first two seasons at the MLB level.

In addition, Torres helped the Yankees reach the World Series during his final year with the franchise (2024).

GettyGleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees celebrates a single RBI by Jose Trevino #39 during the game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 20, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Torres signed with the Tigers ahead of the 2025 season.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote (on December 27, 2024): “Free agent Gleyber Torres is in agreement with the Detroit Tigers on a 1-year, $15 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Torres had a great ALCS after a bit of down year on the power side for the Yankees. He’ll start at 2b for Detroit. @JonHeyman was first with the agreement.”

Looking At The Tigers

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Tigers finished the 2026 season as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 76-86 record.

They last reached the World Series during the 2012 season when Justin Verlander was in his first stint with the franchise.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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