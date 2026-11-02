Houston Astros Cut World Series Champion After 10 Years With Organization

The Houston Astros are designating 2022 World Series champion outfielder Jake Meyers for assignment after he spent 10 years with the organization, according to Ari Alexander of 7 News.

Alexander wrote on X: Sources: The #Astros are designating CF Jake Meyers for assignment, which will clear a 40-man roster spot as Meyers is due to come off the 60-day IL.

Houston Astros Cut Jake Meyers

Meyers, 30, missed a large chunk of the 2026 season with multiple injuries.

He dealt with an oblique and lower back issue earlier in the year.

In September, Meyers fouled a ball off his kneecap in a Triple-A game, landing him on the IL and ending his season.

In 57 games with Houston this year, Meyers hit .213/.268/.326 with three home runs and 11 RBI.

Looking at Jake Meyers’ MLB Career

The Astros selected Meyers in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2021.

Meyers won the 2022 World Series with Houston.

Over his six-year career with the Astros, Meyers posted 7.3 bWAR and a .241/.303/.367 slash line with 36 home runs, 172 RBI and 38 stolen bases in 522 games.

In 12 career postseason plate appearances, Meyers went 3-for-12 with two RBI and five strikeouts.

Meyers is a strong defensive outfielder, with +23 Defensive Runs Saved and +42 Outs Above Average over 3,878 2/3 career innings. He is a left-handed fielder and a right-handed hitter.

Looking at the Houston Astros’ 2026 Season

The Astros won the American League West with an 81-81 record, the worst of any playoff team in MLB history.

The Chicago White Sox swept the Astros 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park.