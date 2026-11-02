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Houston Astros Cut World Series Champion After 10 Years With Organization

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Milwaukee Brewers v Houston Astros
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 29: Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros hits an RBI double in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park on May 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are designating 2022 World Series champion outfielder Jake Meyers for assignment after he spent 10 years with the organization, according to Ari Alexander of 7 News.

Alexander wrote on X: Sources: The #Astros are designating CF Jake Meyers for assignment, which will clear a 40-man roster spot as Meyers is due to come off the 60-day IL.

Houston Astros Cut Jake Meyers

Houston Astros v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 28: Center fielder Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros catches a fly ball hit by Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers for an out during the second inning at Comerica Park on June 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Meyers, 30, missed a large chunk of the 2026 season with multiple injuries.

He dealt with an oblique and lower back issue earlier in the year.

Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 28: Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a two-RBI double in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

In September, Meyers fouled a ball off his kneecap in a Triple-A game, landing him on the IL and ending his season.

In 57 games with Houston this year, Meyers hit .213/.268/.326 with three home runs and 11 RBI.

Looking at Jake Meyers’ MLB Career

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros reacts after Victor Robles #10 of the Seattle Mariners (not pictured) makes a diving catch to end the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Astros selected Meyers in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2021.

Division Series - Houston Astros v Chicago White Sox - Game Four
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 12: Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros walks off the field alongside Manager Dusty Baker Jr. #12 after being injured during the 2nd inning of Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Meyers won the 2022 World Series with Houston.

Over his six-year career with the Astros, Meyers posted 7.3 bWAR and a .241/.303/.367 slash line with 36 home runs, 172 RBI and 38 stolen bases in 522 games.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

In 12 career postseason plate appearances, Meyers went 3-for-12 with two RBI and five strikeouts.

Meyers is a strong defensive outfielder, with +23 Defensive Runs Saved and +42 Outs Above Average over 3,878 2/3 career innings. He is a left-handed fielder and a right-handed hitter.

Looking at the Houston Astros’ 2026 Season

American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros - Game One
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 29: Isaac Paredes #15, Jeremy Peña #3, Jose Altuve #27, and Christian Walker #8 of the Houston Astros look on in the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on September 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Astros won the American League West with an 81-81 record, the worst of any playoff team in MLB history.

The Chicago White Sox swept the Astros 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Houston Astros Cut World Series Champion After 10 Years With Organization

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