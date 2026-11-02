Detroit Tigers 5-Year Player Suddenly Acquired by New MLB Team

It’s roster cut day in Major League Baseball, as all 30 MLB clubs have to trim their rosters down to 40, or add players to fill up their respective rosters.

So there’s been a plethora of roster news across the league, but for much of the day, the Detroit Tigers have been pretty quiet.

However, a piece of news surfaced regarding a former Detroit Tigers player on Monday afternoon (11/2).

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Former Tigers Outfielder Akil Baddoo Claimed by Pirates

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. He has been a member of the Brewers organization.

Baddoo, 28, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Tigers.

He did not play in MLB in 2026, as he spent the past season in the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

MLB.com wrote (about Baddoo):

“The 28-year-old Baddoo (pronounced “ah-KEEL” “bah-DOO”) hit a combined .252 (58-for-230) with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 47 RBI and an .818 OPS in 66 minor league games split between Nashville (Brewers’ Triple-A, 64 games) and the ACL Brewers (Brewers’ Rookie-Level, two games) in 2026.”

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Looking at Akil Baddoo’s MLB Career

Akil Baddoo logged a total of 347 games with the Detroit Tigers over five seasons. The only MLB team he’s played for is the Tigers.

He holds a career batting average of .224 with 28 home runs, 104 RBI, and an OPS+ of 88.

His 2025 campaign was pretty rough with the Tigers, as he batted .118 over 17 at-bats.

In 2024, Baddoo batted .137 over 73 at-bats, so it made a good deal of sense why he was let go by the organization.

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