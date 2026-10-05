Dodgers’ 23-HR Hitter Emerges as Potential Rangers Trade Option

The Los Angeles Dodgers are tied 1-1 with the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. Still, with the offseason approaching, it’s worth considering which players on their roster could potentially draw interest from teams looking to make a move.

Matt Postins of the Texas Rangers on SI floated Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages as a potential name the AL West team should consider after falling short of the playoffs this season.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder is coming off his first All-Star Game appearance and slashed .343/.468/.811 with 23 home runs and 85 RBI,” Postins wrote in an Oct. 4 article. “Unlike [Evan] Carter, Pages has stayed healthy in all three of his MLB seasons.

“He’s just about to enter his arbitration seasons so his cost can be controlled to some degree. He’s about to turn 26 years old which means he’s hitting his prime.”

During the regular season, Pages hit .274 with 140 hits, 23 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 75 runs scored in 134 games for the Dodgers, per StatMuse. As a result, the best of Pages may still be to come.

Teoscar Hernandez has one more year on his contract and is a free agent after that. Moreover, Kyle Tucker could also opt out of his four-year, $240 million contract after the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Andy Pages’ Upside Could Make Dodgers Reluctant to Consider Offers

With Los Angeles’ outfielder potentially going through changes after next season, it would take a massive offer for the Dodgers to consider trading Pages, given his upward trajectory.

“The Dodgers probably see him as their future center fielder,” Postins added in his article. “The Rangers would have come with a compelling package of players, some of which should be in the Majors now. Texas would have to see Pages as their center fielder for the next several years to make this kind of deal. It also means they’re ready to move on from Carter.”

Pages is under team control through the 2030 season and is eligible for arbitration for the first time in 2027. The outfielder’s future with the Dodgers will likely depend on how the team needs to shape itself when a new collective bargaining agreement is reached.

He isn’t expensive, and if MLB installs a salary cap, Pages could prove valuable for Los Angeles as they adjust to that new era.

Los Angeles Could Play the Waiting Game With Andy Pages

As for a potential Pages extension, the Dodgers will likely take the patient route to see what the new CBA looks like, and Los Angeles has largely avoided locking itself into bad long-term contracts.

Tanner Scott and Edwin Diaz’s contracts might be the most concerning, but they aren’t albatross contracts. Scott has two more years on his current contract, with a club option for 2029. Meanwhile, Diaz has two more years left on his contract with a club option for the 2029 season.

Nonetheless, if Pages performs this postseason and continues performing as he did this season over the next season or two, it’s likely the Dodgers will lock him up long-term before his team control ends. It will be interesting to see what Los Angeles does and what teams potentially give them offers that they might consider.