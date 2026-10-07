Dodgers Confirm Concerning Update On Miguel Rojas After Game 3 Exit

As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their postseason series against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, they’ll be short one key member of the infield who departed their Game 3 victory.

The Dodgers lost infielder Miguel Rojas because of lower-back tightness as part of their win on Tuesday, and according to manager Dave Roberts, he’s unavailable to play in what could be the clinching game of the series.

Los Angeles Dodgers Confirm Discouraging Update On Miguel Rojas

According to Roberts, Rojas’ condition is described as “not great”, and that the club doesn’t plan on making any decisions that could potentially harm his availability for the next series in the event they advance.

“Not great, back is sore,” Roberts said of Rojas via Dodgers Nation on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Laying low, won’t be available today. We have an extended bench, to make any decisions that would compromise his status for a potential next series wouldn’t make sense.”

Following the Dodgers’ win on Tuesday to give them a two games to one series advantage, Rojas expressed optimism that he’d be able to suit up on Wednesday before the decision was ultimately made to hold him out.

“The tightness started to happen after the play at second base when I kind of slipped right there with the grass,” Rojas explained postgame via MLB.com. “The playing field here is sometimes inconsistent. … They had new grass in the middle of the year, and we knew in advance it was going to be a factor. [Yoshinobu] Yamamoto kind of slipped [as well]. I just wasn’t able to bounce back from what I was feeling on my hip, and my lower back tightened up. Nothing you can do right there. All you have to do is try to go as long as you can.”

“It’s really early to see how I’m going to feel,” Rojas said. “I’m just going to do a couple rounds of treatment today and then see how I wake up tomorrow.”

Rojas Said He Was Happy To Be Part Of The Game

Despite going 0-for-3 at the plate during Game 3, Rojas said he was happy to simply be part of the game.

“To be honest, I was just really happy to be in that game today,” Rojas said. “It was one of the best games that I’ve ever been a part of, just because of the way that the guys were willing to sacrifice anything to just stay with the approach [we had planned]. And that’s what I take from the game. I’ll be fine, regardless of what the result with my back is, but I’m just happy that I was part of the game.”