Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker Makes Strong Statement After Difficult Regular Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Kyle Tucker to be a difference-maker in October. Through 146 regular season games, the results had not matched the expectation. A .233 average. A .715 OPS. Just five home runs at Dodger Stadium all year. For a player who posted a career .840 OPS across six seasons in Houston and one in Chicago, 2026 had been a frustrating adjustment.

On Saturday, in 100-degree heat at Dodger Stadium, the version of Tucker the Dodgers paid for finally showed up when it mattered most.

He went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the sixth inning that broke the game open in a 5-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Tucker Makes a Statement

With the Dodgers leading 2-1 after Tarik Skubal had just escaped a bases-loaded threat, Tucker stepped in against Braves right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver and made a statement. He launched a two-run shot to right field that pushed the lead to 4-1.

Max Muncy followed two batters later with a solo homer of his own.

Tucker’s line after the game was simple.

“Overall, good day for us,” Tucker said.

Skubal, who threw six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts, said Tucker’s blast changed the shape of the game.

“Big swing, gave us a lot of room to breathe,” Skubal said. “It ended up mattering a lot. I’m excited to watch it again tomorrow.”

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a 2-run home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

What Roberts Said About Tucker

Manager Dave Roberts spoke on the big swing postgame.

“Our fans really remember what you do in the postseason,” Roberts said. “This is certainly a way to change the story for a season in 2026.”

Over his final nine games of the regular season, Tucker hit .438 with five home runs and 11 RBI. The timing of the surge was not lost on anyone in the clubhouse.

Saturday’s homer in the NLDS opener suggested the late-season momentum is carrying into October.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Teoscar Hernández #37 and Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after a 2-run home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Dodgers

Kyle Tucker came to Los Angeles to play in games like this.

Game 2 is Sunday night at Dodger Stadium with Blake Snell on the mound for the Dodgers.

Roberts liked where his team stood after the opener.

“We’re in a good spot,” Roberts said. “And it all starts with winning Game 1.”