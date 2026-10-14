Dodgers Announce Sudden Max Muncy Decision Before Pivotal NLCS Game Three

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set for a pivotal Game Three in their NLCS with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee holds a 2-0 lead, and if the Dodgers want to advance to the World Series, they must win four of the next five games, which will certainly be a tall task.

However, the series has now shifted to LA, and the Dodgers have another ace in Blake Snell taking the ball on Wednesday evening.

Before the NLCS Game Three, the Dodgers revealed their lineup to try and muster runs off southpaw Robert Gasser, and Max Muncy is not featured in the group.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Issued Strong Anthony Volpe Take Amid Major Decision

Dodgers’ Max Muncy OUT of Game Three Batting Order

Likely due to the Brewers throwing a southpaw the Dodgers way in Game 3, Max Muncy is not featured in the batting order, but he will likely be used in a pinch-hit scenario if Milwaukee deploys a RHP at some in the game to face Miguel Rojas, who is IN at 3B in Muncy’s place.

@UnderdogMLB help break the news of the full Dodgers lineup for 10/14:

Dodgers 10/14: “M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B T. Hernández LF K. Tucker RF A. Pages CF S. Ohtani DH W. Smith C M. Rojas 3B T. Edman 2B B. Snell SP”

Other lineup notes include: Both Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith dropping in the order, Kyle Tucker getting the start at cleanup, and Teoscar Hernandez batting third.

Tommy Edman is also getting a start, while the Dodgers are relying on a strong start from Blake Snell.

More MLB on Heavy: Milwaukee Brewers 3-Year Pitcher Makes Sudden Decision About Future