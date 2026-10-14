New York Yankees Issued Strong Anthony Volpe Take Amid Major Decision

The New York Yankees will certainly have a busy offseason ahead, and after an abrupt ending to their 2026 campaign, the front office has several major decisions to make with star players.

Among the many free agents the Yankees have, the biggest names include Paul Goldschmidt, Trent Grisham, and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

If the Yankees are going to choose the ‘full makeover’ route, then suddenly question marks start to surround other members of the Yankees roster. One of those players is Anthony Volpe, who split time between the minors and majors in 2026, but is expected to play a bigger role with the team going forward after showing positive signs of improvement in 2026.

Recently, in a think piece for SNY.tv, writer Anthony McCarron wrote about whether Volpe should ‘stay’ or ‘go’ on the Yankees roster.

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Volpe Predicted to Stay Put in New York

Yankees fans, let me know if you would agree with this decision, but McCarron expects Anthony Volpe to stay put with the Yankees… at least until the start of the 2027 season:

“It’s worth keeping Volpe to see if he can compete for the second base job. In his three full major league seasons, he averaged 17 homers and 23 steals. He’s had some moments in the postseason, too. World Series grand slam, anyone? At worst, Volpe is a speedy utility player. MLB teams crave depth. Lombard, as impressive as he is, has only 47 games of experience in the majors, including five postseason starts. He’s 21. If he experiences some wobbles next year, it might be wise to have Volpe and José Caballero as options at short.”

McCarron also floated the idea of Anthony Volpe playing third base, which could also be a solution in the Ryan McMahon conundrum.

However, I’d agree that Volpe could be a benefit at second base, and he doesn’t even necessarily have to play every day. As always, though, Volpe’s name is likely going to carry speculation all throughout the offseason, because he really is that polarizing of a player.

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Anthony Volpe’s 2026 Season at a Glance

Anthony Volpe began the 2026 season on the Injured List after recovering from a torn labrum.

He then spent a considerable amount of time in the minors before making his season debut about midway through the campaign.

Across 70 games played (220 at-bats), Volpe batted .245 with two home runs, one triple, 12 doubles, 28 RBI, and an OPS+ of 84.

His home run power dipped a little bit, but Volpe also hit for a higher batting average compared to recent seasons, and he also showed a little more plate discipline.

The cherry on top for Volpe’s case to stay with the Yankees?

He’s the only hitter on the Yankees roster who seems to want to hit in the MLB playoffs.

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