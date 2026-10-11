Dodgers Get Notable Miguel Rojas Update Ahead of NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers open the National League Championship Series in Milwaukee on Sunday, a year after sweeping the Brewers in four games. That result gives Los Angeles recent success to look back on, but this is a different matchup.

Milwaukee finished the regular season with the best record in baseball at 103-59. The Dodgers won 100 games, so this rematch pits two of the National League’s strongest teams against each other again.

Los Angeles has another decision to make before the series begins. One of its most useful bench players is working his way back from an injury.

Dodgers Get Rojas Update

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects Miguel Rojas to be on the NLCS roster after speaking with him today. Rojas suffered a back injury during the NLDS and missed the team’s final game of that series.

Roberts said Rojas was in good spirits, adding, “we’re going to work out.” Today’s workout will be the final step before the Dodgers make their roster decision. The update gives Los Angeles reason to believe the veteran will be available, though his ability to play remains the key question.

Rojas Gives the Dodgers More Than an Extra Infielder

Rojas was one of the Dodgers’ most productive hitters against left-handed pitching this season, batting .293 with a .340 on-base percentage and a .469 slugging percentage in those matchups. He also led the team with 40 pinch-hit plate appearances.

That versatility matters in a postseason series, where a late-inning matchup can change quickly. Rojas can give Roberts another experienced option off the bench, and his ability to hit lefties gives the Dodgers flexibility against Milwaukee’s pitching staff.

Betts Knows the Brewers Have Changed

The Dodgers are preparing for a tougher opponent, and every useful option could matter in a series that may turn on small decisions.

LA knows they cannot assume last year’s sweep will carry over. Mookie Betts said Milwaukee has improved since the teams last met, describing the Brewers as “just better.”