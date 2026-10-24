Dodgers’ Miguel Rojas Turns Heads With Flashy Guest at Brewers-Rays World Series

Turns out the Los Angeles Dodgers crashed the World Series Game 1 party. At least newly retired Dodgers star Miguel Rojas did. He also turned heads with bringing a flashy guest to the Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers Friday showdown.

Rojas helped turn heads with the guest too. Plus sparked lots of online chatter as this became his first public appearance since his retirement decision one week ago.

The Shiny Guest Miguel Rojas Brought to World Series Game 1

Rojas rocked casual attire at the biggest event in baseball. But also brought he bling.

His last World Series championship ring became the star during his run-in interview, which was captured by MLB analyst Ben Verlander.

The hefty bling looked like it covered half of his index finger. Fans immediately reacted and began thinking he brought the ring out as a flex to both teams.

“Rojas pulling up to Milwaukee with the ring on is elite behavior,” one fan posted as a reaction on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Best ring money can buy!” another fan posted as his reaction.

Rojas wasn’t there as a fan, though. He even got on the field.

Miguel Rojas Goes Viral for Another Moment

The World Series winner got a chance to step down onto the American Family Field grass right before the opening pitch to start the 2026 World Series.

That includes going viral for this moment with Junior Caminero.

Rojas is now helping MLB Espanol during this series between the Brewers and Rays. The former ended his season, plus brilliant MLB career, during the National League Championship Series.

Milwaukee swept the back-to-back World Series champions 4-0, including getting bottled to just one hit in theee games. And that was through two at-bat attempts.

Determining if Miguel Rojas Will Earn Hall of Fame Honors

“Miggy” became beloved among the Dodger Blue fanbase. Plus sparked a strong following in his native homeland of Venezuela.

Yet he owns no MLB All-Star appearances through his 13 seasons. This despite smashing 130 hits or more in a single season twice in 2019 and 2021. Plus 2018 represents his best home run campaign, which was just 11 smacks over the fence.

Still, he became a fixture for this Dodgers run in helping lead back-to-back World Series titles. Plus swung the tide of last year’s October spectacle against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rojas pounded the game-tying home run on a full count while LA was down 4-3 during Game 7. So LA fans will forever remember him for delivering his won Kirk Gibson moment that mirrored the 2018 WS. Fans and even the Dodgers organization, no doubt, will aim to pound the table to get Rojas into Cooperstown down the road. After all, the large ring he brought Friday night would’ve never been made possible if it wasn’t for his last WS heroics.