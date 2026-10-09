Dodgers Playoff Run Fueling PGA Tour Star Halfway Around the World

The Los Angeles Dodgers are making another deep postseason run, and their success is apparently providing some extra motivation to one of professional golf’s biggest names.

The Dodgers advanced to the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, October 7, defeating the Atlanta Braves in four games to keep their hopes of a third consecutive World Series championship alive.

But while Los Angeles was celebrating its latest playoff victory, PGA Tour star Max Homa was following the action from halfway around the world.

Homa, a longtime Dodgers fan, is currently competing in the Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama, Japan. Despite the considerable time difference, he’s found a way to keep up with his favorite baseball team.

And with Homa enjoying one of his strongest tournament performances in recent memory, the Dodgers’ playoff success has provided a welcome boost.

Max Homa Reveals How He’s Following Dodgers Playoff Run in Japan

Homa has been a lifelong Los Angeles sports fan. He was born in Burbank, California, and attended Cal Berkeley, where he played golf.

Homa is currently in Japan, competing in the Baycurrent Classic. Even halfway around the world, Homa has kept up with his hometown team. He was asked about keeping up with the Dodgers’ playoff run while overseas.

According to Golfweek’s reporting on the tournament, Homa explained that the time difference has created a surprisingly convenient situation.

With Dodgers games taking place during the evening in the United States, Homa can watch them in the morning before beginning his own rounds in Japan.

Rather than waiting until his tournament obligations are finished, the golfer has incorporated postseason baseball into his preparations.

Homa even revealed that he was watching a Dodgers game on his phone while warming up on the practice putting green.

“Yesterday I had the phone out on the putting green while I was warming up,” Homa said.

It’s an amusing crossover between two very different sports, especially considering that Homa has his own important competition to worry about this weekend.

His longtime favorite baseball team is preparing for another National League Championship Series, while he is attempting to capture his first PGA Tour victory in nearly three years.

Dodgers Fan Max Homa Contending for First PGA Tour Win Since 2023

The Dodgers’ winning ways might be having a positive effect on Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner who has struggled in recent years.

Homa has started strong in Japan, however, firing off a 65 in the opening round and a 68 in the second round. That puts him at nine under par through two rounds, two shots back of the lead.

Homa is firmly in contention and will look to secure his first PGA Tour win since 2023.

For the Dodgers, the stakes are similarly significant.

Los Angeles defeated Atlanta 4-1 in Game 4 of the NLDS, with Andy Pages delivering a crucial two-run single in the seventh inning. Max Muncy added a home run in the ninth to help secure the series victory.

The Dodgers are now preparing to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS as they continue pursuing another championship.

The Dodgers aren’t directly responsible for his performance on the golf course, but their playoff success has clearly provided another reason for the passionate Los Angeles sports fan to smile.

And if both the Dodgers and Homa continue winning this weekend, he could have plenty more to celebrate.