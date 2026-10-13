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Who Could Replace Shohei Ohtani? 3 Dodgers Options for NLCS Game 3

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on September 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 2 of the NLCS 7-4 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night, falling into an 0-2 hole. The offense managed just three hits for the second straight game. The lineup has not found a rhythm against Milwaukee’s pitching staff, and the series shifts to Dodger Stadium with Los Angeles searching for answers.

Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Game 2 after going 1-for-4 with a walk in the opener. He is dealing with neck, bicep, and knee injuries that have visibly affected his swing.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers will discuss the possibility of benching Ohtani ahead of Game 3. If they make the move, here are the names that could replace him.

The October Veteran

Kiké Hernández is the most proven postseason performer on the bench. His 2021 ALCS run remains one of the defining individual October stretches in recent memory, and his ability to play multiple positions gives Roberts flexibility in how the lineup gets reconstructed.

Hernández could slide into DH directly or start at a defensive position, pushing another starter into the designated hitter role. The versatility is valuable. Kike is one option.

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs the bases after hitting a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Veteran Infielder

Miguel Rojas pinch-hit in Game 2 and remains available off the bench. He brings experience and a professional approach at the plate that could provide stability in a lineup searching for it.

The concern is his health. Rojas has been managing lower back pain throughout the postseason, an issue that forced him to leave NLDS Game 3 early. Roberts could insert him into the starting lineup, but relying on a player whose availability has been inconsistent adds risk to an already precarious situation.

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Six
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 31: Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after Addison Barger #47 of the Toronto Blue Jays (not pictured) is forced out to win the game 3-1 in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Frontrunner

Rookie Josue De Paula is the leading candidate to step into the lineup if the Dodgers sit Ohtani.

The 21-year-old left-handed hitter already filled in at DH during the regular season while Ohtani managed his injuries, posting a .323 batting average with a .500 on-base percentage. He drew a pinch-hit walk during the rally that set up the go-ahead run in NLDS Game 4. The plate discipline is advanced beyond his experience level, and the Dodgers kept him on the NLCS roster for exactly this kind of moment.

The stage would be enormous for a player with fewer than 50 big-league plate appearances. But down 0-2, the Dodgers may not have the luxury of playing it safe.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 11: Josue De Paula #95 hits a pop fly during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Why the Dodgers Decision Is Not Simple

Sitting Ohtani in the NLCS is not a decision any team makes lightly. He is one of the most recognizable players in the sport and a cornerstone of what the Dodgers have built.

But the injuries are real. The results reflect it. Ohtani bunted against a left-handed reliever in Game 2, a sign of how far his swing has drifted from where it needs to be. Manager Dave Roberts said he plans to have a conversation with Ohtani about what is best for both the player and the team.

Down 0-2, Los Angeles cannot afford to carry a lineup spot that is not producing. The margin is too thin.

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the dugout after striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Dodgers

Roberts will have his conversation with Ohtani on Tuesday. What comes out of it will shape the rest of this series.

Hernández brings the resume. Rojas brings steadiness. De Paula brings the bat the lineup needs most. Each path carries a different kind of risk.

Game 3 is Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. The decision comes before first pitch.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Who Could Replace Shohei Ohtani? 3 Dodgers Options for NLCS Game 3

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