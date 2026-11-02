Dodgers Get Update on Teruaki Sato

The one bit of bad news for the rest of MLB about the Los Angeles Dodgers being swept out of the Milwaukee Brewers is this: That sure seems like it’ll just push the Dodgers to make some serious moves this offseason.

If the Dodgers want, Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato could be at the heart of those plans.

Sato is going to be sought after by a lot of MLB teams, including a bunch of big-market rivals of the Dodgers.

Los Angeles could always use another standout like Sato, though, and given the success they’ve had with Japanese players in recent years, don’t be surprised to see them in this pursuit, too.

Teruaki Sato Posting Update

Sato was officially posted on Sunday, according to MLB.com.

Being posted opens up his window to sign with an MLB team. For a player to leave Japan’s NPB while still under contract, their team has to post them. It opens up a window for that player to sign and come stateside.

The Hanshin Tigers, Sato’s only team he has played for in Japan, made it official on Sunday, Nov. 1 that Sato is posted. That starts a ticking clock for him to sign.

Especially in the structure of this offseason, this timeline is very logical, because it allows for a month for Sato to sign before MLB conceptually goes to a lockout on Dec. 1.

This is how MLB.com describes the process to come for Sato:

“All 30 MLB teams will have a 45-day window to negotiate with Sato. As Sato is over 25 years old, there will be no restrictions on the deal he signs with his new MLB club, unlike when the Dodgers had to use international bonus pool money to acquire 23-year-old Roki Sasaki ahead of the 2025 season. Hanshin will additionally receive a to-be-determined “release fee” based on the value of Sato’s contract with his new MLB club. In the unlikely event Sato does not reach an agreement with an MLB team before his 45-day posting window ends, he would return to Hanshin for 2027 and cannot be posted again until next offseason.”

Any team that wants to sign Sato can start negotiating with him now, and they’ll be trying to make a big splash before the looming lockout.

Dodgers’ Teruaki Sato Chances

MLB insider Jon Heyman previously has listed four teams who could be after Sato: the Phillies, Mets, Yankees and Dodgers.

A number of other analysts have also included the Blue Jays in the potential mix for the slugging lefty.

The reality for the Dodgers specifically is you can never count them out. If they want a player, they usually get him.

L.A. may have less need for Sato, although their corner infielders Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy are aging, so Sato could be part of their transition to a new generation of stars.

But the Dodgers showed last offseason with Kyle Tucker that this isn’t just about need. Sometimes they just want to get one of the best players available, and so they do. It could be that simple with Sato if the Dodgers want it to be.