Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Still Owed $190 Million By Current MLB Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently up 1-0 in the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves after a 5-3 win in Game 1 at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday.

While the Dodgers are in the playoffs, a former Dodgers All-Star was just eliminated from the postseason.

The former Dodgers star is still owed $190 million by his new team after a rough 2026 season.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Trea Turner Still Owed $190 Million by Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies signed shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract in the 2022-23 offseason.

The shortstop is coming off the worst season of his career. He posted -0.1 bWAR and a .242/.297/.378 (81 OPS+) slash line with 19 home runs and 58 RBI over 157 games in 2026. He went 1-for-11 in this year’s Wild Card Series.

Turner, 33, is still owed roughly $190.90 million through the 2033 season.

He will be in his age-40 season in the final year of his contract.

Looking at Trea Turner’s Career

Turner made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2015. The Nationals traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2021 trade deadline.

Turner posted 22.3 bWAR and a .300/.356/.486 (120 OPS+) slash line with 93 home runs and 306 RBI over seven seasons with Washington.

He recorded 7.6 bWAR and a .307/.353/.490 (131 OPS+) slash line with 31 home runs and 128 RBI with the Dodgers from 2021-22. He represented Los Angeles in the 2022 All-Star Game.

With the Phillies, Turner has been worth 11.6 bWAR with a .275/.326/.439 (107 OPS+) slash line, 81 home runs and 265 RBI across four seasons.

Turner is a three-time All-Star, 2019 World Series Champion and a Silver Slugger Award winner. He also won the batting title twice.

It’ll be interesting to see if Turner can get his career back on track. If he returns to form for the rest of his career, he will likely be a Hall of Famer. If not, many will criticize the Phillies for signing him for $300 million.