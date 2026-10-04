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Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Still Owed $190 Million By Current MLB Team

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Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 09: Trea Turner #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a double during the sixth inning against relief pitcher Scott Effross #57 of the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on July 9, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently up 1-0 in the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves after a 5-3 win in Game 1 at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday.

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Teoscar Hernández #37 and Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after a 2-run home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

While the Dodgers are in the playoffs, a former Dodgers All-Star was just eliminated from the postseason.

The former Dodgers star is still owed $190 million by his new team after a rough 2026 season.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Trea Turner Still Owed $190 Million by Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies signed shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract in the 2022-23 offseason.

The shortstop is coming off the worst season of his career. He posted -0.1 bWAR and a .242/.297/.378 (81 OPS+) slash line with 19 home runs and 58 RBI over 157 games in 2026. He went 1-for-11 in this year’s Wild Card Series.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs the bases during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Turner, 33, is still owed roughly $190.90 million through the 2033 season.

He will be in his age-40 season in the final year of his contract.

Looking at Trea Turner’s Career

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws to first base during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 11, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Turner made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2015. The Nationals traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2021 trade deadline.

Turner posted 22.3 bWAR and a .300/.356/.486 (120 OPS+) slash line with 93 home runs and 306 RBI over seven seasons with Washington.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 05: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies round the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 05, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

He recorded 7.6 bWAR and a .307/.353/.490 (131 OPS+) slash line with 31 home runs and 128 RBI with the Dodgers from 2021-22. He represented Los Angeles in the 2022 All-Star Game.

With the Phillies, Turner has been worth 11.6 bWAR with a .275/.326/.439 (107 OPS+) slash line, 81 home runs and 265 RBI across four seasons.

Philadelphia Phillies v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 02: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Hayden Wesneski #19 of the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field on July 02, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Turner is a three-time All-Star, 2019 World Series Champion and a Silver Slugger Award winner. He also won the batting title twice.

It’ll be interesting to see if Turner can get his career back on track. If he returns to form for the rest of his career, he will likely be a Hall of Famer. If not, many will criticize the Phillies for signing him for $300 million.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Still Owed $190 Million By Current MLB Team

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