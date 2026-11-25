In case you missed it, the New York Mets signed 7X All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $8 million contract earlier this week.

It’s yet another free agent that the Metropolitans are poaching away from their cross-town rival Yankees, which is becoming a common theme.

A couple of days after the reported signing, Goldschmidt broke his silence about the signing and what he believes his role will be with the Mets.

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Paul Goldschmidt Shares Comments After Mets Signing

Per Mets reporter for NJ.com Max Goodman, Paul Goldschmidt recently hopped on a Zoom call to discuss his recent decision:

“My top concern was not, ‘Hey, how do I go to some place where I get the most playing time.’ My concern was going to a team where it felt right … to have an opportunity to be on a team that has a chance to win and is going for it and obviously the Mets are that.”

“As far as my role, I’m ready to do whatever I can. I’m going to prepare to be ready to play everyday if you need me to, but whatever decision is best for the team, whatever they need me to do, I’m open to doing it and I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.”

The Mets will likely move forward with Jared Young as their starting first baseman, but Goldschmidt will undoubtedly have a solid role as either DH or the starter at 1B against LHP.

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Paul Goldschmidt’s Expected Impact with the Mets

Paul Goldschmidt is expected to provide the New York Mets with a significant upgrade at first base, particularly against left-handed pitching. The 39-year-old veteran is coming off a 2026 season in which he hit .252 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs for the Yankees.

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .950+ against lefties last season, and over the past handful of seasons, he’s been extremely productive at the plate against southpaws.

Although Goldschmidt is no longer an MVP-caliber hitter, his postseason experience, veteran leadership and consistent production against lefties should make him a valuable addition to New York’s lineup.