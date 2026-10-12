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Dodgers Immediately Announce Teoscar Hernández Change Before Game 2

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches his two run home run, to take a 4-0 lead over the Atlanta Braves, during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers will play Game 2 of the NLDS in Wisconsin.

The Dodgers are coming off a 2-1 loss on Sunday.

Teoscar Hernández (who batted 5th) finished with two hits and one strikeout.

Dodgers Announce Teoscar Hernández Change Before Game 2

GettyTeoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after striking out during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For Game 2, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 10/12 M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B T. Hernández LF S. Ohtani DH W. Smith C M. Muncy 3B A. Pages CF K. Tucker RF T. Edman 2B Y. Yamamoto SP”

Hernández has been moved up to the 3rd spot in the order on Monday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his 3rd season playing for the Dodgers.

He finished the 2026 regular season batting .267 with 118 hits, 16 home runs, 64 RBIs, 66 runs and five stolen bases in 125 games.

GettyTeoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Before the Dodgers, Hernández had stops with the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners over 11 total seasons at the MLB level.

He has won two World Series titles with the Dodgers.

Social Media Reacts

GettyTeoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after a pickoff attempt against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@randi9320: “Teoscar and Smith swapped places in the lineup which was exactly what I was hoping for after yesterday. Hopefully between Betts, Teo and Freddie they can get something going because I don’t have much hope in Ohtani or Smith right now.”

Ben Nicholson-Smith: “Will Smith bumped down; Teoscar batting third”

@MonkeyD_Chavez: “Smith needs to bat even lower”

@joshgitt1987: “This is an interesting lineup. While I’m glad Will Smith is being dropped, I’m not sure batting him behind Shohei Ohtani is a good idea. Tommy Edman better bring it.”

Looking At The Dodgers

The Dodgers are looking to win their third straight World Series title.

They finished the regular season as the top team in the National League West with a 100-62 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Dodgers Immediately Announce Teoscar Hernández Change Before Game 2

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