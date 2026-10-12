Dodgers Immediately Announce Teoscar Hernández Change Before Game 2

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers will play Game 2 of the NLDS in Wisconsin.

The Dodgers are coming off a 2-1 loss on Sunday.

Teoscar Hernández (who batted 5th) finished with two hits and one strikeout.

Dodgers Announce Teoscar Hernández Change Before Game 2

For Game 2, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 10/12 M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B T. Hernández LF S. Ohtani DH W. Smith C M. Muncy 3B A. Pages CF K. Tucker RF T. Edman 2B Y. Yamamoto SP”

Hernández has been moved up to the 3rd spot in the order on Monday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his 3rd season playing for the Dodgers.

He finished the 2026 regular season batting .267 with 118 hits, 16 home runs, 64 RBIs, 66 runs and five stolen bases in 125 games.

Before the Dodgers, Hernández had stops with the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners over 11 total seasons at the MLB level.

He has won two World Series titles with the Dodgers.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@randi9320: “Teoscar and Smith swapped places in the lineup which was exactly what I was hoping for after yesterday. Hopefully between Betts, Teo and Freddie they can get something going because I don’t have much hope in Ohtani or Smith right now.”

Ben Nicholson-Smith: “Will Smith bumped down; Teoscar batting third”

@MonkeyD_Chavez: “Smith needs to bat even lower”

@joshgitt1987: “This is an interesting lineup. While I’m glad Will Smith is being dropped, I’m not sure batting him behind Shohei Ohtani is a good idea. Tommy Edman better bring it.”

Looking At The Dodgers

The Dodgers are looking to win their third straight World Series title.

They finished the regular season as the top team in the National League West with a 100-62 record.