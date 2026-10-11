Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision Ahead of NLCS Game 1

The NLDS begins Saturday night in Milwaukee, where the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the No. 1-seeded Brewers as they pursue their third consecutive World Series title.

Left-handed ace Tarik Skubal will take the mound for the Dodgers, while Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski will get the start for Milwaukee.

Ahead of the matchup, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts officially revealed his starting lineup for Game 1.

Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision

Among Roberts’ lineup decisions was keeping superstar Shohei Ohtani in the cleanup spot while continuing to use him as the designated hitter.

Los Angeles will also keep shortstop Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot, while first baseman Freddie Freeman will bat second.

Here’s the full Dodgers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 10/11 M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B W. Smith C S. Ohtani DH T. Hernández LF M. Muncy 3B A. Pages CF K. Tucker RF E. Hernández 2B T. Skubal SP.”

Dodgers 10/11 M. Betts SS

F. Freeman 1B

W. Smith C

S. Ohtani DH

T. Hernández LF

M. Muncy 3B

A. Pages CF

K. Tucker RF

E. Hernández 2B T. Skubal SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 11, 2026

Ohtani’s 2026 Postseason

Ending the regular season primarily on the IL with several different injuries made it difficult for Ohtani to find a rhythm entering the postseason, and his performance in the NLDS reflected that struggle.

The Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves in four games, but Ohtani went just 2-for-13 at the plate during the series. He hit .154 with one run scored, two walks, one stolen base and four strikeouts.

Looking at the Dodgers

Even with Ohtani struggling at the plate, the Dodgers remain a juggernaut. However, beating the Brewers in a seven-game series could prove more difficult if Ohtani doesn’t contribute consistently.

The two teams will meet again Monday at 5 p.m. ET. Game 1 of the ALCS between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays is set to follow.