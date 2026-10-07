Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Teoscar Hernandez Change Before Game 4 vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a massive Game 3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on the road at Truist Park on Tuesday night.

They’ll now take a 2-1 series lead into Wednesday’s matchup and sit just one win away from advancing to the NLCS as they continue to chase a third consecutive World Series title.

Ahead of the matchup. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts elected to make some changes to his starting lineup for the second straight day.

Dodgers Announce Teoscar Hernandez Change

Among those moving in the order is slugger Teoscar Hernandez, who hit third in the lineup Tuesday and will now drop to sixth for Game 4.

Hernandez is coming off back-to-back 0-for-4 performances. And Roberts will move catcher Will Smith into the No. 3 spot, while Shohei Ohtani moves from fifth to fourth and will bat cleanup.

Max Muncy will bat fifth in the lineup after starting Tuesday’s game on the bench.

Here’s the Dodgers starting lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 10/7 M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B W. Smith C S. Ohtani DH T. Hernández LF M. Muncy 3B E. Hernández 2B K. Tucker RF A. Pages CF T. Glasnow SP.”

Dodgers 10/7 M. Betts SS

F. Freeman 1B

W. Smith C

S. Ohtani DH

T. Hernández LF

M. Muncy 3B

E. Hernández 2B

K. Tucker RF

A. Pages CF T. Glasnow SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 7, 2026

Looking at the Dodgers

L.A. has relied heavily on the long ball for its offense so far in this series against Atlanta.

After winning 5-3 in Game 1, losing 3-2 in Game 2 on Sunday and then winning 3-1 on Tuesday, all 10 of their combined runs in the series have come via home runs.

And they’ve seemingly done it with Shohei Ohtani being pretty much a non-factor at the plate.