Dodgers Make Shohei Ohtani Announcement Before NLDS Game 3 vs. Braves

Shohei Ohtani is 2-for-8 in the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star has two singles, two strikeouts and no walks, runs or RBIs through two games.

Los Angeles won Game 1 on Saturday, 5-3. Ohtani went 1-for-4. He singled off Braves starter Dylan Dodd in the first inning and made outs in his final three at-bats.

Atlanta won Game 2 on Sunday, 3-2, to tie the best-of-five series at 1-1. Ohtani went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. He singled in the fifth, but Atlanta’s bullpen retired the next 14 Dodgers batters.

Now, ahead of Game 3, Los Angeles announced news on Ohtani.

Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani News

The Dodgers announced Monday that Ohtani is a finalist for the 2026 Hank Aaron Award.

The award honors the most outstanding regular-season offensive performer in each league. MLB introduced it in 1999 to mark 25 years since Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record.

Ohtani won the award last year. He is a three-time winner. The 32-year-old won in the American League with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023. He won in the National League with the Dodgers in 2024 and 2025.

Ohtani hit .282 with 55 home runs and 102 RBIs in 2025. He led the majors with 146 runs. He also won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award in 2025, his fifth straight.

This season, Ohtani hit .275 with 30 home runs, 81 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 135 games.

MLB named 10 finalists in each league. Braves first baseman Matt Olson is also among the National League finalists.

Kyle Schwarber Finalist Again After Losing to Shohei Ohtani

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is also a National League finalist.

Schwarber was a finalist last year and Ohtani won the award. Ohtani also beat him for the 2025 NL MVP Award. Ohtani received all 30 first-place votes and Schwarber finished second.

Schwarber hit .240 with an NL-best 56 home runs and an MLB-best 132 RBIs in 2025.

This season, Schwarber hit 45 home runs, tying Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong for the MLB lead. Schwarber batted .232 with 97 RBIs.

The Braves eliminated the Phillies in the wild-card series.