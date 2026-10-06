Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Big Shohei Ohtani News Before Game 3 vs Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in Game 3 of the NLDS.

After losing their last game 3-2, Los Angeles will be looking to get back in the win column in Game 3.

Now, as the Dodgers have revealed a major lineup change regarding Shohei Ohtani before Game 3.

Dodgers Dropping Shohei Ohtani to Fifth in Batting Order

The Dodgers have announced that Ohtani will be dropping to fifth in their batting order for Game 3. This is after he batted second for the Dodgers in their most recent game against Atlanta.

Freddie Freeman will now be their second hitter instead of Ohtani. This was announced by the team.

Here is the Dodgers’ full batting order for their contest against the Braves.

Today’s #NLDS Game 3 Dodgers lineup at Braves: https://t.co/aYZ2IfRsZV — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 6, 2026

Looking at Ohtani

Ohtani dropping in Los Angeles’ batting order comes after he went 1-for-4 in Game 2. He also struck out twice in the matchup, so he has been struggling at the plate a bit.

Due to this, it makes sense that Los Angeles is shaking things up with their lineup. They will be hoping that Ohtani can heat back up being lower in their batting order. If he does, it would be great for the Dodgers, as he is their top superstar.

Ohtani posted 30 home runs, 81 RBI, and a .275 batting average in 135 games this regular season for the Dodgers.