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Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Big Shohei Ohtani News Before Game 3 vs Braves

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National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in Game 3 of the NLDS.

After losing their last game 3-2, Los Angeles will be looking to get back in the win column in Game 3.

Now, as the Dodgers have revealed a major lineup change regarding Shohei Ohtani before Game 3.

Dodgers Dropping Shohei Ohtani to Fifth in Batting Order

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at bat in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on September 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Dodgers have announced that Ohtani will be dropping to fifth in their batting order for Game 3. This is after he batted second for the Dodgers in their most recent game against Atlanta.

Freddie Freeman will now be their second hitter instead of Ohtani. This was announced by the team.

Here is the Dodgers’ full batting order for their contest against the Braves.

Looking at Ohtani

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers takes a lead off first base in third inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on September 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Ohtani dropping in Los Angeles’ batting order comes after he went 1-for-4 in Game 2. He also struck out twice in the matchup, so he has been struggling at the plate a bit.

Due to this, it makes sense that Los Angeles is shaking things up with their lineup. They will be hoping that Ohtani can heat back up being lower in their batting order. If he does, it would be great for the Dodgers, as he is their top superstar.

Ohtani posted 30 home runs, 81 RBI, and a .275 batting average in 135 games this regular season for the Dodgers.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Los Angeles Dodgers Reveal Big Shohei Ohtani News Before Game 3 vs Braves

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